Weather Service Calls Weekend Snowfall “Light to Occasionally Moderate”

Most weather models call for snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday; however south and west of Northern Virginia will see higher accumulations.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely after 2pm Saturday with 2-4 inches of accumulation expected locally throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will remain below freezing or drop below freezing after precipitation begins, so accumulating snow is likely, however modest.

“As for accumulations, it does appear that snowfall rates will be on the light to perhaps occasionally moderate side,” a NWS forecaster said. Farther south and west, could see 4 to 8 inches. “The reason for the higher amounts is that moisture will be a bit deeper closer to the low and farther from the drier air associated with the high,” he said. “The latest guidance shows that the best chance for additional snow accumulation will be south of Interstate 66 and US 50.”

