Weather Service Calls Weekend Snowfall “Light to Occasionally Moderate”
Most weather models call for snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday; however south and west of Northern Virginia will see higher accumulations.
Farther south and west, could see 4 to 8 inches.
“The reason for the higher amounts is that moisture will be a bit deeper closer to the low and farther from the drier air associated with the high,” he said. “The latest guidance shows that the best chance for additional snow accumulation will be south of Interstate 66 and US 50.”
The weekend system will move out late Sunday, although residents could see some flurries Monday. High pressure Monday night and Tuesday will lead to dry and season conditions with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
It possible that Monday could see some school closures or delays.
