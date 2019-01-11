Weather Service Calls Weekend Snowfall “Light to Occasionally Moderate”

| January 11, 2019 | 0 Comments | Weather

Credit: Jason Shaw

Most weather models call for snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday; however south and west of Northern Virginia will see higher accumulations.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely after 2pm Saturday with 2-4 inches of accumulation expected locally throughout the weekend.
Temperatures will remain below freezing or drop below freezing after precipitation begins, so accumulating snow is likely, however modest.
“As for accumulations, it does appear that snowfall rates will be on the light to perhaps occasionally moderate side,” a NWS forecaster said.

Farther south and west, could see 4 to 8 inches.

“The reason for the higher amounts is that moisture will be a bit deeper closer to the low and farther from the drier air associated with the high,” he said. “The latest guidance shows that the best chance for additional snow accumulation will be south of Interstate 66 and US 50.”

The weekend system will move out late Sunday, although residents could see some flurries Monday. High pressure Monday night and Tuesday will lead to dry and season conditions with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

It possible that Monday could see some school closures or delays.

Stay tuned tuned for BristowBeat.com for more information as it becomes available.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Category: Weather

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
banner ad