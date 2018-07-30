August Means Prince William County Fair, Concerts, Outdoor Activities

Why vacation in August, when you can staycation in Prince William County? August is a great time to continue to enjoy the outdoors, warm weather and the best of what Prince William has to offer. From concerts to wineries and breweries, animals and kids events, do not miss summer in the arguably Virginia’s greatest county.

Prince William County Fair – 8/10- 8/18 (Manassas)

Experience the largest county fair in Virginia at the Prince William County fair August 10th – 18th. Visitors will find games, farm animals, a tractor pull, a demolition derby, mechanical bull, arts and crafts, wine tastings, live music and so much more!

Live Entertainment

2018 Summer Concert Series at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle)

Jam out to the Navy band the Commodores and other military bands all summer long as they play at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Bring blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets, and spend the evening under the stars listening to patriotic bands. This event is free and open to members of the public!

Summer Concert Series: Crowded Streets at Stonebridge Potomac Town Center (Woodbridge)

Love Dave Matthews Band but hate crowds? Come to Stonebridge Potomac Town Center at 8 pm for a summer concert by the ultimate Dave Matthews cover band, Crowded Street.

Jiffy Lube Live Concerts For Summer 2018 (Bristow)

From Whiz Khalifa to Jimmy Buffet, Counting Crows and even Pentatonix, the summer concert season at the Washington, D.C. region’s largest dedicated outdoor music venue is truly heating up. Jiffy Lube Live hosts up to 25,000 concert goers at their many concerts and is one of the most popular Instagrammed locations in Virginia.

Farm Brew Live Summer Concert Series (Manassas)

Enjoy live music from local artists across the area as they perform a variety of musical stylings. With a craft beer from 2 Silos in one hand and a barbeque sandwich in the other, you are certain to have the time of your life at Farm Brew Live all summer long.

Wineries, Breweries & Distilleries:

8/2 Thursdays at The Winery at La Grange (Haymarket)

Every Thursday grab a group of friends, a babysitter, and head to the Winery at La Grange for extended hours including happy hour from 4-7pm!

8/2 Vintage Release Party at Aroma Wine Tasting (Manassas)

Aroma Wine Tasting is having a Vintage Release Party on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 6:30-8:30pm. These vintages from their vineyard will be making their first public appearance for those who attend – 2016 Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Rose, 2016 Moscatel, and our 2015 Estate Reserve. Meet their Winemaker and mingle with other wine lovers.

8/2 National IPA Day at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket)

Celebrate National IPA Day with us at The Farm Brewery! They will have 5 IPA’s on tap for visitors to try in addition to their other beers.

8/9 Music Bingo at Brew Republic (Woodbridge)

Have a good ear? Come on out to Brew Republic Bierwerks and play a round or two of music bingo. All you have to do is grab a cold craft beer and a bingo sheet and mark off every time you hear a song, whoever wins bingo gets a generous prize. Think you have what it takes? Play music bingo every Thursday night!

8/16 Canvas Painting & Pints at Sinistral Brewing (Manassas)

Join the Sinistral Team for another fun painting event with Uncork and Color. They will be painting a canvas this time while having a pint or two of their #VACraftBeer! Guest ticket includes: (1) 16oz beer and topper (1) Canvas & All Paint Supplies

8/18 Spirited Yoga at KO Distilling (Manassas)

Join the KO Team for a FREE Spirited Yoga class Saturday, August 18th, 2018 from 11am-12pm. Space is limited so please register today! These classes are for all experience levels.

8/26 Sermons from the Vine at Effingham Manor Winery (Nokesville)

Pastor Kim will hold his sermon at Effingham Manor & Winery. A spiritual way to further understand wine, the process of making wine, and its religious connection.

Other Attraction Events:

8/2 Baby Goat Feeding at the Little Goat Farm at the Lake (Nokesville)

Ever wanted to feed a baby goat? Now is your chance! Every Thursday come out to the Little Goat Farm at the Lake and pick up a bottle and a goat and feed away! These dwarf goats are trained to be friendly, interactive, social, and hand fed. They love people and jumping so be careful when squatting down!

8/2 Colonial Kids Games at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge)

Find out what games children used to play during the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Race hoops against each other and play a game of catch called Graces. Learn what Jacob’s ladder does and test your hand/eye coordination with a round of Cup and Ball. A fun day for all ages 4 and up, don’t miss out on this exciting summer series ending on August 16th.

8/3 Walking Tour of Historic Towns: Buckland (Buckland)

On the first Friday of every month, local historians have been leading tours of Prince William County’s most historic towns. This summer-long series comes to a close at the last stop, Buckland. Beginning at 7 pm join local historians on a gorgeous historic walk through the town of Buckland as you learn more about this historic town. Meet at the Buckland Heritage Museum in Warrenton, Virginia for a can’t miss end to this engaging summer series.

8/3 Ranger Yoga at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge)

Take a step back from the world and enjoy a ranger led 3-mile hike along the shore of Leesylvania State Park. End your hike by meditating and releasing stress through yoga by the water, listen to the waves crash as you become one with nature watching the sunset.

8/4 Manassas African American Heritage Festival (Manassas)

For the past 27 years, the African American Foundation of Prince William has proudly presented a family friendly celebration of art and culture. With over 125 exhibitors ranging from artists to performing artists, you are sure to have an amazing experience at this year’s festival.

8/4 Kids Fishing Tournament at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge)

Make your way to the kids fishing tournament and see what you can catch! Ages 2-15 are welcome to participate in this event. Bring equipment and a smile and be prepared to sink your line and bait a fish!

8/4 Movies Under the Stars: COCO at Stonebridge Potomac Town Center (Woodbridge)

See Disney’s Oscar winning animated film Coco on the big screen at Stonebridge Potomac Town Center! Bring blankets, chairs, and stop by one of the restaurants for dinner and enjoy Coco projected on a jumbo screen on the newly opened lawn at 8 pm!

8/4 Canoe Tour at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge)

Calling all water sports enthusiasts! If you are interested in developing paddling techniques or simply enjoy scenic views, then come on down to Leesylvania State Park for a canoe tour. The tour can include up to 24 people so grab a group and make a day of it!

8/5 Tax Free Shopping at Potomac Mills (Woodbridge)

Don’t miss out on the last day of tax free shopping at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge! Shop for the end of summer clothes or back to school essentials from name brand stores like Aerie.

8/5 Miss Rivershore Charters on the Potomac (Woodbridge)

Spend an afternoon at the water and take the Miss Rivershore Charters Boat on a ten-mile loop including a stop for delicious crabs at Tim’s Rivershore! Enjoy snacks, a cash bar, and the nice summer breeze as you cruise down the river.

8/7 Potomac Nationals vs Fredrick Keys at Pfitzner Stadium (Woodbridge)

Swing on down to the ball game for deuces wild Tuesday nights for $2 tickets and $2 concessions! Root, root, root for the home team as they take on Orioles affiliates the Fredrick Keys! Don’t miss the first of a 3-game series against the Fredrick Keys.

8/7 Farmer’s Market at Tackett’s Mill (Lake Ridge)

Be happy and healthy this Tuesday, and every Tuesday from now on when you shop for locally produced goods at the Tackett’s Mill Farmers Market in Lake Ridge. With vendors such as Green Hope Smoothie Co. and Valley View Bakery, you are sure to find healthy sweets and treats for the family along with items to use for dinner. Find your healthy meal from 3:30 to 7 pm at the Tackett’s Mill Farmer’s Market.

8/10 Friday Night Hikes: Light Up the Night at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge)

The only thing better than a Friday night is a Friday night hike! Take a leisurely one-mile hike guided by a ranger where you learn about the wilderness and the animals in it. End the hike by stargazing by a bonfire. Don’t miss this week’s edition of the Friday Night Hikes.

8/11 Candlelight Tour of Ben Lomond (Manassas)

Ben Lomond has a grim history as a Confederate field hospital after the Battle of First Manassas. Come take a special candlelight tour and have a truly immersive Civil War hospital experience, where you will see, smell, and hear an active field hospital. Tour takes place in near dark. This tour may not be suitable for young children.

8/11 Family Day: Awesome Aviation at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle)

Learn about the principles of flight and what it took for Marine’s to begin flying during battle in WWI. Try your hand at the paper airplane test strip or other family oriented activities at Family Day at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

8/11 Summer Fitness on the Plaza: Yoga at Virginia Gateway (Gainesville)

Through a variety of different styles of yoga, you will gain focus and work toward a balanced integration of mind, body, and spirit including increased strength and flexibility. There’s no better way to start off a weekend than with a relaxing morning of yoga at Virginia Gateway!

8/16 – 8/19 – Cirque Italia Water Circus at Potomac Mills (Woodbridge)

Cirque Italia, the first traveling Water Circus, introduces a luxurious experience where technology and preforming arts are mixed to create a one-of-a-kind show. This new performance will feature an ultra-modern water curtain that controls every droplet of water meticulously. Audience members can expect to see words and beautiful patterns as the water falls to the ‘lagoon’ below. Cirque Italia is ready to provide a breathtaking experience.

8/17 Fox 5 DC Zip Trips at Virginia Gateway (Gainesville)

Want a chance to be featured on live television? Come out to Virginia Gateway on Friday, August 17th from 6 am to 11 am! Bring family and friends for an exciting morning with live music, car giveaways, children’s games, and more!

8/25 Car Show at Rippon Lodge (Dumfries)

Enjoy a wide array of vintage and classic cars displayed on the lawn at Rippon Lodge. Take pictures, vote on your favorite car, enjoy music, delicious food, and period children’s games all afternoon.

