‘Bodies In Motion’ Race Rescheduled for Nov. 10

Warrenton, VA – October 25, 2019 – Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics has rescheduled the Bodies in Motion race for Sunday, November 10, 2019, due to a strong forecast of heavy rain on the original date (Oct. 17.)

Blue Ridge Orthopedic urges every registered or interested party to make sure they’ve noted the date change.

The 8th annual Bodies in Motion Race – 5K, 10k & Fun Run – a race to give back to the communities of Fauquier, Culpeper, Prince William, Rappahannock, Madison, Luray, Orange, Loudoun – will now take place on November 10th. It will remain at the original location (Warrenton Aquatics and Recreation Facility) and at the original time (8 a.m.-11 a.m). Registration, packet pick up and warm up take place between 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

There is no need to re-register. All registrations for runners, walkers and exhibitors will carry over to the new date. Registrations for new participants remain open.

Questions should be directed to race co-director Leslie Ferstl at lferstl@broava.com. Information about the event may be found at www.bodiesinmotionrace.com.

With an emphasis on fun and community, the event includes a children’s activity zone, a surprise emcee and aerobic race warm-up led by a guest professional instructor. Last year’s event raised $55,000 for community non-profits. To date, the Bodies in Motion races have raised $215,000 for local organizations that contribute to the common good.

