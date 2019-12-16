Community Enjoys FUN Nokesville Christmas Parade
Friends Uniting Nokesville held its annual Nokesville Christmas Parade, Dec. 14, 2019. The parade ran along Fitzwater Drive.
Over the past several years, the Christmas parade has become a Nokesville tradition. Several local schools, clubs, organizations and businesses participated.
Philip Spittle was the Grand Marshal, Jay Yankey was the Citizen of the Year.
Take a look at who participated in the FUN event!
Participants included:
Banner Honor Guard PWC Sheriff’s Office Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department Grand Marshal –Philip Spittle
Citizen of the Year – Jay Yankey
Brentsville District School Board Representative – Gil Trenum Virginia
State Delegate, 51st District – Hala Ayala
Patriot High School Homecoming King & Queen – Zack Blue and Hannah Nugent
Patriot High School Marching Pioneers Band
David McGlothlin Golden Eagles Jump Rope Team
Battlefield Service Center
Nokesville Cheer Club
Scouts – Nokesville Pack 1194
Silver Eagle Stables Tip Top Twirlers
Lake Jackson/Mid County Lions Club
Chi Martial Arts Academy
T Clay Wood Elementary Timberwolf Chorus
Prince William County Boy Scout Troop 671
Phillip Spittle family
Liberty Hill Pets
Brentsville FFA
The Nokesville School Tiger Singers
PWC 4-H Extreme PSI
Alan McCuin
Brentsville District High School Homecoming King & Queen Thomas Ashworth & Gwendolyn Wilbanks
Brentsville District High School Cheer
Brentsville District High School Marching Tigers Band
Santa!!!
Special Thanks to…
Announcer, Mike Simms
Shenandoah Carriage Company, Inc.
Dona Swanson, Dale Burke, Mike Lynn, Mark Olsen, Greg Stanley, Allen Thomas
Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department Santa’s Ride
Prince William County Sheriff’s Department
Windy Knoll Farm
Nokesville-Bristow Ruritan Club
General Excavation Inc. (GEI)
Nokesville Printing Solutions
Sponsors included:
Nokesville Business Association
Jacobs & Co. Real Estate
Lauren M. Simon DDS
Melissa J. Landon
Windy Knoll Farm
BJ Thomas David, Ada McGlothlin, Amy and Butch Beard, and Dona Swanson
Lake Jackson/Mid County Lions Club
Nokesville Medicine
Golden Rule Builders
Jim and Barbara Deemer
Paula Hawkins
Nokesville Design
Michelle & Gil Trenum
Nokesville Printing Solutions
Grand Marshal – Philip Spittle
Philip Spittle has been a resident of Nokesville for 70 years. He is the third generation of five in the Spittle family to attend Nokesville schools. As a boy he took part in the local chapter of Boy Scouts and in high school at BDHS, he played football and was on the 1966 National Dairy Judging team.
After graduating high school he attended Shepherd College and graduated with a BA in education in 1972. A self-employed man all his life, Philip started his career in construction by obtaining a class A contractor’s license and from there built over 75 quality homes and developed two small subdivisions. Married to Linda Wood in 1974, he has three sons, Jesse, John and Jeremy who are all, with their families, residents of Nokesville. Philip was a BDYB coach and team sponsor for many years while his boys were young.
Philip credits his success in life to God’s faithfulness, his Savior Jesus Christ, the strength of the Holy Spirit, God’s word and daily prayer. God’s hand has watched over him and his family and enabled him to be a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, Cemetery Committee member, mission volunteer, softball coach and player for fifty years.
Thank you to the Friends Uniting Nokesville, and the Nokesville Christmas Parade Committee for selecting me to be the Grand Marshall this year. I am truly humbled to be so honored. — Philip Spittle
