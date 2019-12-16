Community Enjoys FUN Nokesville Christmas Parade

Friends Uniting Nokesville held its annual Nokesville Christmas Parade, Dec. 14, 2019. The parade ran along Fitzwater Drive.

Over the past several years, the Christmas parade has become a Nokesville tradition. Several local schools, clubs, organizations and businesses participated.

Philip Spittle was the Grand Marshal, Jay Yankey was the Citizen of the Year.

Take a look at who participated in the FUN event!

Participants included:

Banner Honor Guard PWC Sheriff’s Office Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department Grand Marshal –Philip Spittle

Citizen of the Year – Jay Yankey

Brentsville District School Board Representative – Gil Trenum Virginia

State Delegate, 51st District – Hala Ayala

Patriot High School Homecoming King & Queen – Zack Blue and Hannah Nugent

Patriot High School Marching Pioneers Band

David McGlothlin Golden Eagles Jump Rope Team

Battlefield Service Center

Nokesville Cheer Club

Scouts – Nokesville Pack 1194

Silver Eagle Stables Tip Top Twirlers

Lake Jackson/Mid County Lions Club

Chi Martial Arts Academy

T Clay Wood Elementary Timberwolf Chorus

Prince William County Boy Scout Troop 671

Phillip Spittle family

Liberty Hill Pets

Brentsville FFA

The Nokesville School Tiger Singers

PWC 4-H Extreme PSI

Prince William Dance Academy

Alan McCuin

Brentsville District High School Homecoming King & Queen Thomas Ashworth & Gwendolyn Wilbanks

Brentsville District High School Cheer

Brentsville District High School Marching Tigers Band

Santa!!!

Special Thanks to…

Announcer, Mike Simms

Shenandoah Carriage Company, Inc.

Dona Swanson, Dale Burke, Mike Lynn, Mark Olsen, Greg Stanley, Allen Thomas

Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department Santa’s Ride

Prince William County Sheriff’s Department

Windy Knoll Farm

Nokesville-Bristow Ruritan Club

General Excavation Inc. (GEI)

Nokesville Printing Solutions

Sponsors included:

Nokesville Business Association

Jacobs & Co. Real Estate

Lauren M. Simon DDS

Melissa J. Landon

Windy Knoll Farm

BJ Thomas David, Ada McGlothlin, Amy and Butch Beard, and Dona Swanson

Lake Jackson/Mid County Lions Club

Nokesville Medicine

Golden Rule Builders

Jim and Barbara Deemer

Paula Hawkins

Nokesville Design

Michelle & Gil Trenum

Nokesville Printing Solutions

Grand Marshal – Philip Spittle

Philip Spittle has been a resident of Nokesville for 70 years. He is the third generation of five in the Spittle family to attend Nokesville schools. As a boy he took part in the local chapter of Boy Scouts and in high school at BDHS, he played football and was on the 1966 National Dairy Judging team.

After graduating high school he attended Shepherd College and graduated with a BA in education in 1972. A self-employed man all his life, Philip started his career in construction by obtaining a class A contractor’s license and from there built over 75 quality homes and developed two small subdivisions. Married to Linda Wood in 1974, he has three sons, Jesse, John and Jeremy who are all, with their families, residents of Nokesville. Philip was a BDYB coach and team sponsor for many years while his boys were young.

Philip credits his success in life to God’s faithfulness, his Savior Jesus Christ, the strength of the Holy Spirit, God’s word and daily prayer. God’s hand has watched over him and his family and enabled him to be a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, Cemetery Committee member, mission volunteer, softball coach and player for fifty years.

Thank you to the Friends Uniting Nokesville, and the Nokesville Christmas Parade Committee for selecting me to be the Grand Marshall this year. I am truly humbled to be so honored. — Philip Spittle

