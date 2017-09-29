Discover October Events in Prince William, Manassas

By Discover Prince William & Manassas, Office of Tourism.

There are lots of reasons for visitors to enjoy Prince William County this fall. Events include concerts, festivals and family-friendly events for the community. For more events in Prince William, click here.

Brewery, Winery & Distillery Events:

10/1/17 – 10/3/17 – Bungalow AleHouse Oktoberfest – (Woodbridge, VA)

Eat, Drink & Relax at the Bungalow Alehouse 6th Annual Oktoberfest. Enjoy a wide variety of local and German Beers as well as authentic German dishes.

10/7/17 – Stomped 2017 at The Winery at La Grange – (Haymarket, VA)

Join the Winery at La Grange Team on October 7 to help them celebrate the harvest season and Virginia Wine Month the ‘old fashioned’ way! Jump in and get your feet dirty stomping grapes!

10/7/17 – 4th Annual Fall Festival at BadWolfBrewing Company – (Manassas, VA)

BadWolf Brewing Company is hosting our annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct 7 from 2-8 p.m., with last call at 7:30 p.m. With live music, The Frenchman, Stay Cheesy, Balsamic Pizza Kitchen, & Bacon’s BBQ Food Trucks, local vendors and of course, local beer (in 6oz pours this year). Guests can enjoy beer from Tin Cannon Brewing, Ornery Beer Company, Heroic Ale Works, Adroit Theory, Adventure Brewing, Forge Brew Works, Brew Republic, Bold Rock, Old Ox & Growling Bear!

Jiffy Lube Live Outdoor Concerts hosted by Live Nation:

10/7/17 – Thomas Rhett

Bristow Beat Featured Events!!

10/7/17 Youth for Tomorrow County Fair & Auction at the Youth for Tomorrow Campus (Bristow, VA)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live Auction starts at at 12:30 p.m. under the big tent in the midway. Everyone is welcome! Come see Coach Joe Gibbs on the auction stage. Pig Races are Back!!! The Old McNally Pig Derby will be racing; STEM ZONE – Systemic Solutions – Northern Virginia Community College; Minnieland Children’s Activities Tent; Pony Rides; NRA Sports Shooting Range; Food Concessions – Clyde’s, Carolina Brothers BBQ, Chuy’s Tex-Mex, Chick-fil-A, Dominos, and more…

10/14/17 Linton Hall School “Wild West” Family Fun Fair (Bristow, VA)

Join us on Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Linton Hall School’s Community Fun Fair. Enjoy a day full of games, bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts and laser tag!!! Tickets are $5 per person OR $20 per family.

More Discover Prince William & Manassas October Events!!

Events Running the Entire Month of October unless date is specified –

Fall Market at Burnside Farm – (Haymarket, VA) Offering one of the area’s largest selections of pumpkins and gourds, you can find more than 50 varieties! In addition, they have beautiful mums and other fall plants as well as fresh cider, tree ripe apples, a nice selection of produce grown right there on the farm, as well as straw bales and corn stalks.

Rippon Lodge in Mourning – (Woodbridge, VA) Why is black a color for mourning? Why are mirrors covered when one passes away? How long did someone wear mourning attire? How did mourning practices change over the centuries? Learn this and more during the month of October at Rippon Lodge, as we dress the historic house in various periods of mourning. Guided tours of this special look at how death was commemorated and celebrated over the centuries are on the hour.

Haunted Occoquan Ghost Tours – (Occoquan, VA) This quaint town along the Occoquan River boasts numerous ghosts and features walking ghost tours throughout the year. Get a glimpse of the Indian who allegedly appears in a bathroom mirror at a local restaurant, talk to store owners who have had their merchandise strewn around and look for the young man who haunts a busy street corner.

10/1/17 – Prince William Half Marathon – (Bristow, VA)

Runner start at Jiffy Lube Live where they can enjoy a race village atmosphere complete with live music featuring several local bands, food, beer garden and more. Runners will make their way to, and travel through, the Manassas National Battlefield and return to Jiffy Lube Live for the race celebration!

10/6/17 – Annie Stokes/Charm City Junction at Hylton Performing Arts Center – (Manassas, VA)

Indie-folk musician Annie Stokes followed by Charm City Junction join forces for a combined evening of music, drinks, and food. Virginia native Annie Stokes brings her band and signature lilting voice, poetic lyrics, and fingerpicking guitar style to town in a concert that fuses city sounds and country soul with a rootsy and authentic feel. Baltimore’s Charm City Junction puts a new spin on old-timey music, carrying the torch of fast-picking bluegrass and toe-tapping Celtic music.

10/7/17 – 10/17/17 – Taste of the World Festival at Potomac Shores Golf Club – (Woodridge, VA)

Taste foods from over 20 countries at this year’s Taste of the World Festival. Offering a variety of cultural performances, arts and crafts and delicious foods this festival is a must see this Fall!

10/7/17 – Spectra; Stories at Historic Brentsville – (Bristow, VA) Do you love scary movies and hearing ghost stories? Join site staff for a fun filled evening spent around a campfire as you hear spooky stories about Historic Brentsville and other haunts in and around Prince William County.

10/7/17 – IWALK for ACTS 5K & Festival at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center – (Woodbridge, VA) Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) and Image Church are partnering together to host the 7th Annual IWALK for ACTS. All Proceeds benefit ACTS. Following the walk, the community can enjoy a free family festival from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy food vendors, various performances, face painting, moon bounces, carnival games, crafts, and much more.

10/28/17 – Hospital Horrors at Ben Lomond Historic Site – (Manassas, VA)

Ben Lomond has a grim history as serving as a Confederate Field Hospital after the Battle of First Manassas. Come experience a unique opportunity to tour the house and grounds in the recreated hospital and hear the stories of soldiers, doctors, and loved ones who were forever changed during the Civil War.

10/28/17 – Halloween Bash at Tim’s Rivershore – (Dumfries, VA)

Tim’s Rivershore 2017 Halloween Bash will be held Saturday, October 28th. The party will feature a costume contest, live music, great food, and your favorite drinks!

10/28/17 – Insane Inflatable 5K – (Manassas, VA) 3.1 MILES 11 INSANE INFLATABLES 1 CRAZY FUN DAY! From start to finish the Insane Inflatable 5K is like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.

OTHER TOURISM NEWS IN PWC:

FARM BREW LIVE / 2 SILOS BREWING COMPANY

o Villagio Hospitality Group is developing a premier destination brewery campus on the site of the historic Thomasson Barn at Innovation Park in Prince William County.

o Proposed to open in October 2017.

POTOMAC HERITAGE NATIONAL SCENIC TRAIL

o This summer, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to build a new elevated boardwalk that will be part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail that stretches between the Lauren Highlands of Pennsylvania to the Chesapeake Bay. When completed, the outdoor recreation trail will connect Occoquan to the North to the Museum of the Marine Corps/Locust Shade Park to the South.

BAR LOUIE, ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE AND OTHER NEW RETAILERS TO OPEN IN WOODBRIDGE.

o Coming to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in 2017/2018.

