Haymarket Day 2019 Delights Attendees

Haymarket Day’s 31st Annual Event ‘Fall Jubilee Festival’ and parade attracted people from all over the area. Haymarket Day is the biggest event of the year in Haymarket Virginia. Attended by over 20,000 attendees and 200 vendors, it is a family-friendly event that lasts all day long.

The parade featured the Battlefield High School Band; a number of dance, gymnastics and martial arts studios; scouts; local businesses and organizations; churches and religious institutions; private schools and preschool; and those campaigning for elected office.

Parade-goers are treated to live music, dance and demonstrations such as music by School of Rock in Haymarket. It showcased just how much there is to do in the Haymarket-Gainesville area, especially for children.

This year for entertainment the festival had two stages with live music and two beer gardens courtesy of 2Silos. The Perfectionist, a rock band out of D.C., played danceable rock music from the 1960s until today.

Children’s entertainment included two bounce-houses and games. There was a number of food trucks, and local businesses and nonprofits were handing out candy, swag and the opportunity to play games and win prizes.

Business and nonprofit representatives were friendly and eager in sharing information. Shuttle buses made getting in and out of town easy for visitors.

Allyson Lenz of a Re/Max reality out of Haymarket said she participates first and foremost to support the community; secondly it is a great way to gain local exposure.

Check out how much fun everyone was having, and be sure to come out next year!

