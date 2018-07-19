Haymarket Police Participate in Lip Sync Challenge

The Haymarket Police Department participated in the latest internet sensation the Police Lip Sync Challenge.

“Upon the requests of our friends, colleagues, and citizens, we decided to accept the Lip Sync Challenge. We express our appreciation for those who joined us in this fun project,” wrote the Haymarket Police on their Facebook page.

The video also features Mayor David Leake, Town Clerk Shelley Kozlowski, The Northern Virginia Volleyball Club.

“We do not own the rights to this music and all credit should go to Mr. Kenny Loggins with his song ‘Highway to the Danger Zone’ and the movie ‘Top Gun'” said the Department.

They challenged Chief A.J. and the Middleburg Police Department to do the challenge!

