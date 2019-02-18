Manassas Ballet Theatre Presents ‘Fantasque Evening’ this March

Manassas Ballet Theatre Presents

A FANTASQUE EVENING

March 8-10 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center

With the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra

MANASSAS, VA…The Manassas Ballet Theatre invites the public to join them for ‘A Fantasque Evening‘ March 8-10 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

The program presents the premiere of four original pieces choreographed by four female choreographers in Act I, and ‘La Boutique Fantasque’ (The Magic Toyshop), the charming story of a famous French toymaker with an enchanted shop of dancing dolls – who happen to have a story all their own – in Act II.

Directed by Chris Hite, The Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra accompanies the program. MBT productions always feature live music, which is rare in the region and thus serves as a point of great pride for the company.

“Dancing to live music has always been of the utmost importance to me,” said Artistic Director Amy Wolfe. “We wouldn’t present our productions any other way.”

Company dancers Christina Franco, Debora Greer and Pamela Kubiak will each premier original work for the program.

In addition, Wolfe will premiere a sneak peek of the new multi-media event ‘Chasing Light,’ a collaboration with area artists that will premier during the One Love Manassas Arts Festival, April 26– 28.

“The piece centers around ever-changing light and our desire to find it, as well as the music itself,” Wolfe said.

Chasing Light features an original score by Texas composer Mark Menza, a classmate of Wolfe’s who has collaborated with MBT previously, notably on the original ballet Colin.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Hylton box office, on the web at hyltoncenter.org, and by phone at the Hylton box office at 703-993-7759. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MBT offers discounts for active and retired military members (including free tickets for each opening night); employees of Prince William County, the City of Manassas, Federal government and major corporate sponsors; Scouts; and groups of 10 or more.

Those interested should contact MBT at 703-257-1811 or at info@manassasballet.org for more information, or visit the website for 10% off dinner at restaurants such as Carmello’s, CJ Finz, and Mum Mum as well!

About Manassas Ballet Theatre

Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible, affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community, and the highest caliber of training to students of all levels at the affiliated school, Manassas Ballet Academy.

MBT is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is the resident ballet company of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University. For tickets and information, please visit manassasballet.org.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.