Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Awards $193K in Grants to Local Arts Organizations

The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, or DPRT, coordinates a competitive grant program to provide support to non-profit arts organizations in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors awarded $193,000 for grants for 16 local arts organizations that serve the community.

The grants are distributed by a six-member Art Grants Panel appointed by the Parks and Recreation Commission. The panel, with a range of experience in financial management, arts education, grant oversight, and non-profit management, evaluates and scores the applications for completeness and compliance with the grant requirements.

The DRPT awarded grants to all 16 applicants, which include:

Asaph Dance Ensemble: $20,777

Center for the Arts: $43,563

Creative and Performing Arts Center (CAPAC): $7,760

Lake Ridge Chorale: $3,856

Manassas Ballet Theatre: $43,562

Manassas Chorale: $16,637

Manassas Symphony Orchestra: $8,582

National Ballet: $8,204

New Dominion Choraliers: $3,565

Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra: $4,290

Prince William Little Theatre: $12,734

Shenandoah Sound: $2,450

Woodbridge Community Choir: $1,781

Woodbridge Dance Company: $4,733

Woodbridge Flute Choir: $733

Youth Orchestra of Prince William: $9,773

