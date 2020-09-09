Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Awards $193K in Grants to Local Arts Organizations

| September 9, 2020 | 0 Comments | Arts & Entertainment

Photo Courtesy of Manassas Ballet Theatre

The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, or DPRT, coordinates a competitive grant program to provide support to non-profit arts organizations in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors awarded $193,000 for grants for 16 local arts organizations that serve the community.

The grants are distributed by a six-member Art Grants Panel appointed by the Parks and Recreation Commission. The panel, with a range of experience in financial management, arts education, grant oversight, and non-profit management, evaluates and scores the applications for completeness and compliance with the grant requirements.

The DRPT awarded grants to all 16 applicants, which include:

  • Asaph Dance Ensemble: $20,777
  • Center for the Arts: $43,563
  • Creative and Performing Arts Center (CAPAC): $7,760
  • Lake Ridge Chorale: $3,856
  • Manassas Ballet Theatre: $43,562
  • Manassas Chorale: $16,637
  • Manassas Symphony Orchestra: $8,582
  • National Ballet: $8,204
  • New Dominion Choraliers: $3,565
  • Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra: $4,290
  • Prince William Little Theatre: $12,734
  • Shenandoah Sound: $2,450
  • Woodbridge Community Choir: $1,781
  • Woodbridge Dance Company: $4,733
  • Woodbridge Flute Choir: $733
  • Youth Orchestra of Prince William: $9,773

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Arts & Entertainment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
banner ad