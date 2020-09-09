Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Awards $193K in Grants to Local Arts Organizations
The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, or DPRT, coordinates a competitive grant program to provide support to non-profit arts organizations in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors awarded $193,000 for grants for 16 local arts organizations that serve the community.
The grants are distributed by a six-member Art Grants Panel appointed by the Parks and Recreation Commission. The panel, with a range of experience in financial management, arts education, grant oversight, and non-profit management, evaluates and scores the applications for completeness and compliance with the grant requirements.
The DRPT awarded grants to all 16 applicants, which include:
- Asaph Dance Ensemble: $20,777
- Center for the Arts: $43,563
- Creative and Performing Arts Center (CAPAC): $7,760
- Lake Ridge Chorale: $3,856
- Manassas Ballet Theatre: $43,562
- Manassas Chorale: $16,637
- Manassas Symphony Orchestra: $8,582
- National Ballet: $8,204
- New Dominion Choraliers: $3,565
- Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra: $4,290
- Prince William Little Theatre: $12,734
- Shenandoah Sound: $2,450
- Woodbridge Community Choir: $1,781
- Woodbridge Dance Company: $4,733
- Woodbridge Flute Choir: $733
- Youth Orchestra of Prince William: $9,773
