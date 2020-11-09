Prince William Dance Academy Returns to Studio with New Safety Protocols

Prince William Dance Academy in Nokesville is excited to announce its team is back to delivering in-person lessons in their studio.

The academy has implemented new safety protocols and is accepting new students to the studio, “where everyone feels like family.”

Prince William Dance Academy offers something for everyone, with tradition and modern dance classes.

Classes include baby ballerina, pre-ballet, ballet and advance techniques; tap and jazz; hip hop, contemporary and lyrical dance; and acro-dance. The academy also a “PRIDE” competitive dance team, and it offers some adult dance and fitness classes.

PWDA director and owner Kim Thomas, better known as “Ms. Kim,” brings to the studio more than 42 years of dance, fitness, movement and education experience. She creates a family atmosphere in which students learn dance while building character

PWDA’s “core” values are character, friendships, and creativity. Dancers gain confidence from achievement and performance.

“PWDA instructors are devoted to changing lives through movement and dance, no matter a child’s ability,” said Thomas. “They strive to bring out the best in all students.”

Students really appreciate being back in class too!

“Maybe there’s a new appreciation for arts and activity, especially since Covid cancelled or shut down so many team activities,” said Thomas. “Children need to be active, moving and socially interacting, and there are ways that we can safely encourage all of that in the studio.”

Ms. Kim believes it is an ideal time to enroll in one of PWDA’s dance classes. Students will be placed in classes of just 5-15 students and given that personal attention.

“It’s nice to see them smile and be happy while learning something new.”

TINY DANCERS

For the youngest dancers, PWDA makes dancing fun and imaginative, using fairy wands, ribbons or teddy bears. They receive stickers at the end of class.

“They are still little girls. They still love the magic of Disney princesses and characters from their favorite shows,” Thomas said. “It’s just as important to use that fantasy and imagination play in dance class.”

HEALTH & SAFETY MEASURES

This fall, PWDA has implemented Covid-19 health and safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health. Students arrive dressed for dance. Teachers take students’ temperatures and visitors cannot congregate in the building. Inside the studios Ms. Kim has floor markers to keep the children 6-feet apart. Teachers wear face masks or shields. Students have a personal “Dance Prop Box.”

“I’ve stressed to my staff that we need to be diligent in our efforts to sanitize and wipe down ballet barres and high-touch points. We have hand sanitizer stations and encourage hand washing. Students bring their own water bottles to avoid use of water fountains,” said Thomas.

PRINCE WILLIA DANCE ACADEMY IS ENROLLING

Find out more about a studio where dancer are treated as family and taught character and values!

Prince William Dance Academy is accepting new students of all ages. Visit https://www.princewilliamdance.com/. For more information: email director@princewilliamdance.com or call 703-594-3223.

Prince William Dance Academy is located at 12926 Fitzwater Dr., Nokesville, VA 20281.

