Tina V Sings National Anthem at Manassas City ‘Celebrate America’

Tina V will be celebrating America with the national anthem to kick off one of the biggest displays of fireworks in northern Virginia.

Tina V is the founder of the Warrior Woman program. Tina V has sang internationally. One of her favorite songs to sing is the Star-Spangled Banner because while she does have a child in the military, she recognizes it is not just another patriotic song, it is a song of victory and triumph

Celebrate America will take place on July 4th starting at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. This is a free event to attend. Celebrate America is a family event so bring out the family for some fun! The celebration will take place on the lawn of the Manassas museum at 9101 Prince William St., Manassas, VA 20110 Tina V will kick off the fireworks display at 9:10 p.m.

Tina V starting off the fireworks display with the national anthem is more than just a nice way to open the show, when sang by Tina V you begin to reflect on your own life and all of the things you have come through and were victorious on the other side. Her rendition of the national anthem is nothing short of how Francis Scott Key felt when he was inspired to write the Star-Spangled Banner.

Tina V & Warrior Woman

Tina V is the founder of the Warrior Woman personal growth and development for women program. (PMS) Perspective Mindset and Stability awakening the warrior and embracing the queen. Tina V is a game changer challenging the status quo to inspire and empower change and present businesses, communities and individuals the ability to create the best life possible.

