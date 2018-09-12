Town Postpones Haymarket Day until October

Due to Hurricane Florence and related safety concerns, the Town of Haymarket has postponed Haymarket Day 2018.

Originally scheduled for this Saturday, September 15, Haymarket Day 2018 has been rescheduled for Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Washington Street/John Marshall Highway in Haymarket.

The After Hours Concert will follow on Oct. 20 as well.

Haymarket Day is the town’s largest annual event, attended by 35,000 spectators and attracting 270 vendors according to a town spokesperson.

The hometown street festival commences every year with a parade featuring students local schools, performers, representatives of local activities and organizations and local law enforcement.

At the street festival, attendees can enjoy unique goods from dozens of vendors including local merchants, enjoy live entertainers and choose from multiple culinary options.

While walking around, attendees can talk to members of the local organization, businesses, and political groups.

There will be moon bounces and games for children as well!

While in town, attendees are further encouraged to visit the town’s many shops and restaurants many of which are independently owned and operated.

The Town is no longer accepting parade or vendor applications.

Haymarket Day Road Closure 2018.

Haymarket Day is a family-friendly event. There is no charge to attend.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Emily Lockhart at elockhart@townofhaymarket.org or (703) 753 – 2600.

Bristow Beat will update should there be any additional changes before Oct. 20.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.