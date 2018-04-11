Aviation Intern’l Names Manassas Regional Airport’s FBO World’s Best

Submitted by Manassas City Government

City of Manassas, VA . . . The Manassas Regional Airport has two Fixed Based Operators (FBO’s) and one of those has been named the number one FBO in the world for line services by the Aviation International News pilot survey.

APP Jet Center, located in the Manassas Regional Airport terminal, was established in 2009.

Aviation International News (AIN), a leading business aviation publication, published the survey results in their April 2018 issue. This survey has been ongoing since 1981.

Qualified subscribers are asked about the service that FBOs worldwide provide to their customers. This year’s survey asked readers to evaluate FBOs that they visited in the previous year in five categories: line service; passenger amenities; pilot amenities; facilities; and customer service representatives. The survey received evaluations from 5,246 respondents. FBOs from 98 different countries were evaluated.

“Manassas Regional Airport is proud of the service that APP Jet Center provides to airport customers,” said Airport Director Juan Rivera. “Quinn Redden, APP Jet Center general manager, is an asset to the Manassas Regional Airport and helps things run smoothly.”

