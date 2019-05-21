Out of the Blue Hosts Community Minded Events, this May

What’s Going on at Out of the Blue, Gainesville this May

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood in Gainesville at Virginia Gateway is an independently owned seafood restaurant and bar.

Owners Ryan and Danny Pell are dedicated to serving the community not only through food and outreach. They also like to host programs, seminars and networking events to serve the greater good and bring people together.

Over the next few weeks, Out of the Blue will be hosting several social events that benefit local residents and businesses. Whether you need expert advice, or just want to hang out with the girls, there is something for everyone at Out of the Blue.

Check out their May-June Calendar:

May 21 at 7 p.m. College Planning Workshop, Part 2 “Never Pay Retail for College.” Don’t overpay for college. Learn the best approach to make college affordable for your family from Your College Planning Coach Luanne Lee. “Limited seating; see hostess to reserve your seat!”

May 30 at 5-8 p.m. is Patio Party! Girls Night Out and Meet up Networking Event hosted by Northern Virginia Housewives of housewivesinthecity.com. Ladies, stop in to enjoy $5 White Sangrias and house wines and “Meet the rep” with $12 Seaglass wine flights. There will be raffles and giveaways courtesy of local businesses.

May 31 at 9 a.m. Coffee Corner with the Pros. The ‘pros’ are Deborah Trnka, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones; Wendie Storm, Website Designer and founder of Designs by Storm; and Todd Jarvis, Mortgage Planner with Fairway Independent Morgage Corporation, an expert in reverse mortgages. Pick the brains of these pros over a complimentary coffee, infused water and snacks.

“It’s a great way to get information in a not intimidating atmosphere, and a chance for people to come and ask some questions about their services and businesses,” said Ryan Pell. Call to RSVP or contact the business owners walk-ins are still welcome.

June 3 at 6:30 p.m.: Military Appreciation Monday this June will benefit the nonprofit organization K-9 Caring Angels. It is a nonprofit organization out of Manasssas that trains therapy dogs for veterans, the disabled and for other needs.

C.C. Bartholomew, real estate agent with Keller Williams in Manassas sponsors monthly Military Appreciation Monday at Out of the Blue.

When diners attend OOTB that night, local business sponsors will match 100% of their check and donate it to that month’s nonprofit. It is a great way to have a delicious meal and support a worthy cause. Limited Seating! RSVP! Out of the Blue raised $1,996 for Our Military Kids on May 6.

Out of the Blue is offering a special for Graduation Catering. For every $100 spent, customers will receive a complimentary pound of peel & eat shrimp. Private rooms are available for graduation celebrations as well!

Out of the Blue will be open Memorial Weekend. “Start calling now to reserve crabs or to get on our priority seating call ahead list! Or start planning ahead for Father’s Day.”

Visit Out of the Blue’s Facebook page to keep up to date with the restaurant’s specials, promotions and events!

Out of the Blue continues to have $5 cocktail specials. Come during the nice weather to enjoy their two outdoor patios.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.