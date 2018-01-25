Out of The Blue Offers Special Restaurant Week Menus

By Stacy Shaw

“Out of the Blue” a family-owned Seafood and Crab Restaurant at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville is participating in Metropolitan Washington’s Restaurant Week. It began Monday, and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 28.

Out of the Blue is the only restaurants in Gainesville to participate in the event.

Restaurant Week, organized by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, of which Out of the Blue is a member, created the event to showcase the region’s premier restaurants.

During restaurant week, three-course dinner menus are set at $35 per person and lunch menus at $22 per person. The idea is to encourage people to get out of their comfort zones and try new restaurants, sampling some of their best offerings.

Out of the Blue owner Ryan Pell said she was enthusiastic about participating.

“We want people to have the opportunity to taste what we have to offer and experience what we have to offer,” said Pell. “It’s a great way for our regular guests as well as people who have been thinking about trying us to taste the flavors that we have, the great quality seafood we serve, as well as enjoy the Out of the Blue experience.”

Through Sunday, the restaurant will be offering its Restaurant Week Menus during business hours, and its lunch menu from 12 to 3 p.m., in addition to its regular dinner menu.

The three course Restaurant Week Dinner Menu starts with a choice of their Crab Dip, Fried Calamari. “Two of our most popular appetizers,” said Pell, salad or soup.

The Chopped Salad is a new offering. It is Out of the Blue’s spin on a chopped salad with fun flavors of capers, bacon, eggs, dried cranberries, blue cheese and homemade honey Dijon dressing all tossed together and topped with crispy onions. Pell expects to add it to the regular menu soon.

The main course dinner entrees include guests’ favorite dishes: Snow Crab Dinner, Colossal Shrimp Dinner, Scallop Dinner or Out of the Blue Surf and Turf. The Surf and Turf includes a tender 4 oz. filet mignon topped with shrimp and scallops and drizzled with lemon butter garlic sauce.

Dessert includes a choice of Tangy Key Lime Pie, Molten Chocolate Lava Cake, New York Style Cheesecake, Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream.

The Restaurant Week menu also features a selection of wines by the bottle ranging from $23-27.

The three-course lunch menu, at just $22, includes some of their most popular lunch offerings: Soft-Shell Sandwich, Crab Cake Sandwich, Colossal Shrimp, Scallops or Chicken Linguine.

Guests can add a 6 oz. Lobster Tail for $12 and a 4 oz. Crab Cake for $12.

Desserts are also included in the lunch menu.

Pell hopes Restaurant Week will attract new local customers and those from around the region looking to try a new seafood restaurant.

“We wanted to let people know we were doing this. I know a lot of people look forward to restaurant week all year long,” Pell said.

Out of the Blue has two full-service bars and crabs to go.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road, Gainesville, Virginia. It’s phone number is 571-284-6350. Reservations are not required.

