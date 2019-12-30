Celebrate the New Year with $20.20 Pairings at Out of the Blue

Cheers to the New Year! From now through the beginning of the season, Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood in Gainesville is offering its 2020 menu.

Select items will be priced at $20.20 when paired with select wines or beers, making for a great deal.

“We’re excited about the new year so we’re going to start celebrating now with our 2020 menu available at Out of the Blue for a limited time. Pair your favorite food with some great beers or wines,” said owner Ryan Pell.

Featured menu items include:

½ dozen Medium Blue Crabs

½ dozen Oysters (fried or raw)

½ lb. Jumbo Steamed Shrimp

Chesapeake Bay Crab Dip

Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna

Crab & Avocado Salad

Steamed Mussels 3 Tacos (chicken, fish or shrimp)

See flyer for featured beers, wines and ad-ons or see Out of the Blue’s Facebook page for details.

The 2020 menu is perfect for celebrating New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, the holidays or into the new year with friends and family.

New Year’s Eve, Out of the Blue is celebrating with ½ off all bottles of wine and Champaign.

Call ahead for seating. Out of the Blue will have extended hours on Dec. 31 and the atmosphere is child-friendly.

Out of the Blue will also be opened New Yea’s Day as well. It’s the perfect place to celebrate locally with $4 mimosas, $5 Bloody Mary’s, ½ off All You Can Eat Blue Crabs and ½ off burgers and wings!

The regular menu is available and 2020 features too!

The Christmas season was a success at Out of the Blue. Ryan said they really enjoyed having Santa come and visit. Children were able to meet Santa with no lines!

Children got 5 to 10 minutes with Sanat while parents enjoyed dinner or a glass of wine. Then Santa came to talk to families at their tables as well.

“We really enjoyed when Santa came to Out of the Blue on Dec. 9. We look forward to doing it again next year,” said Pell.

Jan. 13-19, 2020 Out of the Blue will once again be participating in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week. This is an opportunity for those in the D.C. Metro Area to try out some of the area’s best restaurants best dishes at special prices.

Out of the Blue will be offering a 3-course lunch prix-fixe menu at $22 and 3-course prix-fixe dinner menu at $25. Details to be announced.

It’s football season! Join them at Out of the Blue on NFL Gamedays! All season long, enjoy our special: BOGO All You Can Eat Blue Crabs + BOGO Out of the Blue Wings (Buffalo Honey, Asian Style, or Old Bay Cinnamon Rub) on Sundays and Mondays. Pairs perfectly with our $3 Bud Light Drafts and $5 Drink of the Week! Call ahead for seating: 571-284-6350. Offer available while supplies last.

Already thinking about the Big Game? Maybe you should be. Order pounds of carryout crabs, shrimp or wings before Jan. 31 and get $25 in OOTB Bucks for every $100 you spend!

Or come watch the game at Out of the Blue and enjoy more of the restaurant’s Gameday specials!

Military Appreciation Monday returns resumes Feb. 3 at Out of the Blue. Generous local sponsors will match whatever is spent on dinner that night and will donate that amount to a regional military charity or nonprofit. The event is organized and sponsored by C.C. Bartholomew Keller/Williams realtor Manassas.

Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, is a Friday, but Out of the Blue will be offering Dinner for 2 Valentine’s Specials all week long! Enjoy Valentine’s Day at your leisure.

Feb. 17 is Presidents’ Day. Bring the kids to eat. Enjoy one free kids meal for every adult entree.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is located on 2002 Wellington Road in Gainesville, Virginia in the Virginia Gateway Center. Call ahead for seatings and carryout orders during holidays.

Check back for more January and February events and special promotions or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

