Code Ninjas Debuts in Gainesville to Teach Kids Coding in a Cool Way

Code Ninjas Center Opened February 11, 2019 and Focuses on Video Games, Robotics, Drones, and other STEM Activities

GAINESVILLE, Va. (April 25, 2019) – Say the words, “video game” and your kids are bound to stop and listen. The local owners of a new Code Ninjas, a computer learning center that debuted February 11th at 7543 Somerset Crossing Drive, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas will serve the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem solving skills while having fun building video games.

The Gainesville center is owned by local entrepreneurs and married couple Joshua and Stacey Barr and operated by Managing Center Director Karen Usiak. Having already owned multiple businesses throughout Northern Virginia, the couple saw the gap in the education system for their son and daughter and wanted to bring an opportunity for local youths to learn how to code.

“I found that children were quickly falling behind in coding education and we hope Code Ninjas can bring a fun and community-based learning environment to our area,” said Stacey. “Learning how to code is as important as learning a second language and we hope we can help build our next generation of coding professionals.”

Gainesville children ages 7-14 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.

Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.

Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible weeknight drop-in program and a variety of camps.

Code Ninjas founder and CEO David Graham is a professional software developer who previously owned a successful chain of coding camps for adults. After numerous inquiries from parents, Graham realized there was an unmet demand to teach children coding skills. He launched the Code Ninjas brand in 2016.

“Parents want their children to learn the critical skills that they’ll need in the future, but it also has to be fun for kids. Code Ninjas has found that sweet spot where kids have fun and parents see results, and we’re truly excited to bring our unique concept to Gainesville and surrounding communities,” said Graham.

For more information about the Gainesville Code Ninjas location, please visit www. codeninjas.com/va-gainsville.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise in the United States. The Houston-based company is opening hundreds of centers across the country, where kids ages 7-14 learn to code by building video games, and parents see their children gain skills and confidence along their path from white to black belt. Code Ninjas: Kids have fun, parents see results®.

