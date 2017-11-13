Farm Brew Live, 2 Silos Open for Business

There has been a great deal of buzz generated by 2 Silos Brewing Co. at Farm Brew Live in Manassas, which opened in late October. The brewery and destination venue is a welcoming place to meet friends, drink, eat and even hear a live outdoor concert.

Marcus Silva of Villagio Hospitality Group, owners of Trattoria Villagio in Clifton, bought property near Innovation Drive in Manassas; it included the iconic Thomasson Barn, which is highly visible from the Prince William Parkway.

Silva’s intent was to build a brewery not before seen in Prince William County: a scenic farm brewery that offers live entertainment and hosts private events.

To make it possible, Villagio Hospitality partnered with head brewmaster Forrest Morgan, to cofound 2 Silos. Morgan, a former engineer, crafted the beer, while Silva’s attention to detail and design elevated the property and buildings into the luxury venue.

2 Silos Brewing Co. includes the brewhouse, distillery and on-site tasting room. There, the beer is crafted and brewed on the premises in a 14,000 square foot facility primed for growth. The distillery offers tours and can hold events.

2 Silo brews show local pride. Brews include Mason Pale Ale, Virginia Cream Ale, Old Dominion Imperial Stout, Nova White Belgian, Commonwealth Black IPA, plus seasonal crafts. Many of the taste ingredients are grown on the property. Thus far, the brews are only available for purchase at 2 Silos, but that might change in the future.

Farm Brew Live Brewery TastingRoom LightsatNight LaGringa PourHouse Outdoor Seating Cowboy Cauldrons StonePatio 2 Silos BlackSheep

One place can enjoy the brews regardless of the weather is the Pour House Tasting Room. In addition to serving 2 Silos brews on tap, they also serve wine, whiskey and cocktails for guests who are not beer drinkers.

Silva’s touches in the Pour House are evident: a reclaimed wood bar, wine barrel secondary bar, and modern chandeliers against stark black walls. Upstairs is a studious-looking loft. Guests can also enjoy the indoor/outdoor space, which includes a stone patio, large fireplace and heated steel tables.

Outside the brewery is The Yard, an outdoor concert stage. When the weather is warm, Farm Live features local live bands almost every night, and day and night on Saturdays and Sundays.

On warm days, during concerts and public events, guests can stop by the Pit BBQ for smoked BBQ, tap beer, wine and cocktails, or enjoy fare from the La Gringa empanada truck near the entrance.

The outdoor space is family friendly and features backyard games such as bocce ball and corn hole. Friends can sit together in backyard-style around cowboy cauldrons fire pits.

Next spring, the Farm Brew Live Pavilion will be erected. It is a permeant structure for events such as weddings, corporate functions and other types of parties.

By then, The Black Sheep restaurant should be open as well. The Black Sheep will occupy the Thomasson’s renovated dairy farm. The farm renovation included original aspects of the barn plus that of another local barn from which pieces were donated.

The upscale restaurant will include two balconies: a VIP concert deck and observation deck to watch planes take off and land at the Manassas Airport, besides an upstairs/downstairs dining rooms and kitchens.

The Yard features live entertainment on the weekends. Readers can visit the Farm Brew Live and 2 Silos Brewing Company websites for more details.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.