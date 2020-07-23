Freeman & Sherburne Has Been Insuring Families & Businesses for 150 Years

What if it only took one phone call, and one conversation with just one licensed insurance agent, to have access to insurance quotes from a variety of insurance providers and nationally known carriers? Getting insurance quotes from several “name brand carriers” can mean calling several different offices and talking to several different people. Is there a more convenient way?

Yes! An Independent Agent has all the same licensing and requirements as the “name brand commercial carriers,” and also represents many of the same commercial carriers seen in advertising on television.

Freeman & Sherburne Insurance in Gainesville, Virginia is an independent firm that represents a variety of well-known national insurance companies and carriers. Because they have access to so many insurers, they can easily provide a variety of insurance quotes from many different carriers to their clients-and clients only need to talk to one agent to provide information just the one time. For those families constantly on the run, this provides the convenient and competitive advantages!

Because they have access to so many insurers, they can easily provide a variety of insurance quotes from many different carriers to their clients-and clients only need to talk to one agent to provide information just the one time.

Independent agencies have existed for over 200 years, and Freeman & Sherburne has been around for almost 150 years. Licensed in DC, Maryland, and Virginia (and in many states across the country, too) Bob Oveissi and his team can assist with life insurance needs, property insurance for home, auto, and recreational vehicles, and business insurance. They have helped families all over the region manage life’s many changes and moves, and they have protected business owners through the evolving cycles of growth and transition.

“The most important thing to me is family,” said Oveissi. “Sure, my family is important to me but our office has several family relationships within it that are important to all of us who work together. I believe that’s what makes our office special-we know how important family is to our clients and we work hard to find solutions for people that protect who and what they love most.”

The Freeman & Sherburne Insurance office is located in the Heritage Village Plaza in Gainesville. Click here to visit their website and view the carriers they represent or click here to sign up for their newsletter which emails once every other month. In-office visits are by appointment only when Prince William officially reopens, but the office continues to maintain normal daily hours and provide assistance by phone or teleconference.

Content by Flourish with Kate.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.