Gainesville Woman, Cancer Survivor Opens ‘Your CBD Store’

CBD has become one of the most studied alternative remedies in years. Now people have a place in the Gainesville area to buy safe, top-quality CBD products and receive friendly and knowledgable consultations.

Beth Collingwood, a Gainesville resident and cancer survivor, recently launched “Your CBD Store” in Gainesville, Virginia, making this remarkable product available in several forms.

“As a blood cancer survivor, I’ve been using CBD oil for many years to manage chronic pain from a result of my disease. These products have worked incredibly well for me, saving my body from having to ingest toxic prescription drugs,” Beth said.

CBD products are intended to be used as herbal supplements, so no prescription is necessary. CBD has been proven to be particularly effective in relieving the symptoms of childhood epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, and various types of chronic pain.

Your CBD Store carries high quality, award-winning products including tinctures, water-solubles, topical creams, edibles, vapes, beauty products and even products for pets. The store carries SunMed Orange Cream, which won for Best Tincture, and SunMed Topic Relief Cream, which won for Best Topical, at the USA CBD Expo.

The store is designed to create a warm and inviting environment where consumers can feel comfortable speaking with trained sales associates about their needs. Staff will sit with each customer and discuss an individualized wellness solution.

“Our goal is to be more than just a CBD store. We really aim to make a difference and improve lives. We are passionate about the power of CBD and believe most people can benefit from using it if they understand exactly what it is and how it can help their body heal,” Collingwood said.

Not to be confused with medical marijuana, CBD oil (or cannabidiol) is derived from the hemp plant. The main distinguishing factor boils down to their THC content. While hemp can contain no more than 0.3% concentration of THC, marijuana can contain up to 30%. CBD is not psychoactive and does not deliver the same feeling of being “high” that marijuana does.

A CBD product derived from industrial hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC is federally legal. Your CBD Store is committed to providing consumers with safe, quality CBD products.

Using high-quality, organic ingredients and providing easy access to the lab reports differentiates Your CBD Store’s products from other stores like gas stations, grocery stores, and vape shops selling CBD.

“We’re the industry-leading and most reputable brand in the CBD industry. Not only are we committed to providing safe, quality products, but our employees will also answer any questions and provide expert guidance for our clients. Since we’ve been open, we’ve had hundreds of repeat clients who have seen tremendous results and thank us each time for helping improve their quality of life,” Beth said.

SunMed’s all-natural products are made using organically grown hemp from Colorado that has been certified by the Department of Agriculture. Every product goes through independent labs where it is tested, and the lab test results are available to the public. Each product label has a QR code to easily access the full lab report which also includes total content of cannabinoids.

At “Your CBD Store” they offer both products with zero THC (Broad Spectrum) and products that contain less than 0.3% THC (Full Spectrum), which allows them to further individualize a person’s needs to accommodate their lifestyle.

Beth said she and her staff are very excited pleased by the reception they have received from the community, and they enjoy helping people.

“If you were to sit here all day, you’d see people walk in and out from all different walks of life, with different concerns and ailments, from anxiety, cancer, MS, fibromyalgia, lupus, sleep issues and the list goes on. They are excited and grateful to have found something that works for them. Between the groundswell of client referrals and the hiring of local digital marketing company we’ve been consistently busy and I am grateful for every client we’ve met and been able to help,” commented Beth.

For complete information, visit the website. To learn more about how CBD, please call the store at (703) 743-9403. Your CBD Store is located at 14662 Lee Highway, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

These products have not been evaluated by the food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use. Must be 18 or older or accompanied by an adult.

