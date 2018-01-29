Hobby Lobby Opens New Virginia Gateway, Gainesville Location

Hobby Lobby’s newest location in Gainesville held its grand opening Monday morning, which included a ribbon cutting with the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce and an appearance by Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-10th District.)

The arts, crafts and home décor store located in Virginia Gateway next to Stein Mart at 5085 Wellington Road was lauded for creating 68 new jobs within the community and bringing a popular store to the area.

Gainesville Location Manager John Van Houten said that Hobby Lobby was looking to expand its footprint in Northern Virginia and the corporation believed Gainesville would be a good fit with a good customer base.

He said the response so far has been “huge,” with “a lot of congratulations and well wishes from customers,” and they have already done a huge amount of business over the weekend.

Prince William Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Jim Elliot noted that this is Prince William’s second Hobby Lobby and the one in Woodbridge has been quite successful so far. “Fabulous store,” said Elliot, noting he had visited various locations.

But mostly the excitement came from the customers. Approximately 30 people waited outside for the store to open at 9 a.m. Many more had come over the weekend.

“I love Hobby Lobby. There hasn’t been one near us ever,” said Tina Melillo of Haymarket who had previously shopped at Hobby Lobby while visiting family in Florida.

Brenda Wolfe of Bristow took a management position at Hobby Lobby, explaining she was impressed by the company culture.

“It’s a good company to work for. They really treat their employees right. It really feels like family. Plus, it will be really good when I get my new house and decorate,” Wolfe said.

Walking in, customers were greeted by smiling employees; they were handed a 40% off coupon (which are also available on the company’s website), and offered cake, cookies and coffee. Inside the store one could see decorative home goods items towards the front, with arts and craft supplies towards the back.

Comstock acknowledged the store’s opening as a sign of an economy recover.

“Get in there; get the economy going. We know you’ll be a wonderful addition to the state,” Comstock said.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R), was enthusiastic about the store coming into her district. She knew it was a store many were clamoring for.

“Of course I enjoy celebrating new businesses in the Brentsville District and Prince William County as a whole. I can tell from social media that there is a lot of excitement about Hobby Lobby making their foot print in Prince William, and I wanted to participate in the excitement,” Lawson said.

Members of the chamber celebrated the store bring new jobs and commerce to the county.

“We’re always happy when a new store opens up. It brings that excitement into the community,” said Peggy Kimmy of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. “We are just so happy to be to participate and to be included in the celebration this morning.”

Hobby Lobby has made no secret of its religious affiliation and sells Christian books and decorative crosses. The corporation encourages reverence to God as part of its culture and supports religious freedom, bring both praise and controversy.

The faith-based element of the store was evident in the opening ceremony. Director of Management Ministries Debbie Kinsey led employees in a prayer, praying for the store’s employees, customers and the community. She thanked the U.S. for extending them religious freedom.

Putting beliefs into action Hobby Lobby works cooperatively with several charity and ministry projects.

Hobby Lobby is currently undergoing rapid growth. The corporation opened 63 stores in 2017 including 12 relocated stores, and has similarly ambitious plans for 2018.

The Gainesville store is not the only recent addition to the Hobby Lobby family.

“As the world’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer, Hobby Lobby continues to increase its retail footprint across the U.S. Plans are underway to open 60 new locations and hire 2,500 new employees in 2018. Hobby Lobby has more than 800 stores across the nation,” said the corporation’s website.

“The company remains committed to offering exceptional selection and value enabling customers to Live a Creative Life.® Each Hobby Lobby store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.”

