Maaza 29 Serves 7-Course New Year’s Eve Dinner

Maaza 29 bistro will be serving a modern American cuisine experience entitled “Why Not In Gainesville?” consisting of a seven course prix-fixe dinner. The restaurant is offering two seatings: one at 5 p.m. and another at 8 p.m., Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

Owner and operator Emanuel Reta wants residents to realize there is fine dining right in their neighborhood.

“Most people think of going to either D.C. or Fairfax for New Years; they don’t think of Gainesville,” said Emanuel.

Maaza 29 is an independently owned restaurant and bar located at 14630 Lee Highway. This unassuming, award-winning 100-seat restaurant offers a sophisticated menu that blends American cuisine with flavors from North Africa and Europe. The concept is based on the historic culinary cross-flow between cultures.

“You can come in and there is something for everyone,” Emanuel said.

This New Year’s Eve, Maaza 29 is offering a culinary experience of seven sophisticated amuse-bouche and small plates such as froie gras, caviar, plus a champagne toast; all included for the price of $85 per person.

Guests can pair their dinner with seven of Wine Spectator’s top 100 wines for $50.

Make a reservation online at maaza29.com.

Last year, Maaza 29 offered a 17 course meal of intriguing, modern culinary dishes. It was a unique experience for guests and helped Emanuel showcase the restaurant.

“I think that was phenomenal. For us, it’s to show off our talents – show off our skills,” he said.

This year, Maaza is again planning an impressive menu, but has made the dinner accessible to more people by making it a seven-course meal. Additionally, the restaurant is offering two seating times to accommodate those who want a celebratory dinner but not stay to ring in the New Year.

For a festive atmosphere, the dinner will also be accompanied by entertainment of a live D.J. Reservations are required in advance while seating is still available.

Emanuel started Maaza 29 six years ago, bringing his dream of opening a fine dining restaurant to Gainesville. He knew he wanted his restaurant to reflect the culinary experiences of his childhood, including the blending of several cultures.

He also wanted to do something different from the chain restaurants and serve healthy, fresh cuisine, and often locally sourced farm-to-table ingredients, to ultimately provide a dining experience that exceeds expectations.

Maaza uses all-nature ingredients, no hormones, no preservatives and no frozen foods. In a time of fast-casual, Maaza offers fine dining close to home in a modern setting.

It is not just holidays that Maaza 29 offers pre fix menus. Emanuel often plans special dining events to encourages guests to try something extraordinary. He also change the menu seasonally and offers Sunday brunch.

Maaza 29’s bar rivals its kitchen with craft cocktails, craft and locally sourced beers, various whiskeys and fine wines.

And, the restaurant partners with select Napa Valley wineries located on Pritchard Hill to carry 16 exclusive wines including Continuum, Gandona and David Arthur.

“None of our wines are sold in grocery stores,” said Emanuel.

Maaza 29 also has a wine club. Emanuel wanted to offer members more value. In addition to the monthly bottles of wine, club members are entitled to free appetizers, discounts on additional bottles of wine, complimentary birthday dinners and unlimited free wine tastings throughout their memberships.

“We wanted to give our guests something tangible, something they could touch, feel and taste,” Emanuel said.

Other special events at Maaza include Wine Therapy Thursdays and a Scotch tasting event on the first Friday of every month.

Maaza 29 regularly has music night and other specialty events. The management ask readers to visit their webpage and Facebook page to keep up with what is going on.

Maaza 29 is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch; and 4 to 8 p.m. for Sunday for dinner.

Readers can visit the bistro’s website for more information, or to make a reservation.

