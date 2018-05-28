RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: El Vaquero West III Cited for 24 Health Code Violations

During a recent follow-up to an inspection of El Vaquero West III in Haymarket, the Prince William Health District found food temperature, cleanliness and storage issues.

The restaurant, located at 14910 Washington Street, was cited for two priority violations, nine priority foundation violations and 13 core violations.

This inspection follows up a May 15 inspection, in which the Health District cited the establishment for 32 violations including 10 priority violations. The original report is located here.

According to the Health District report, these violations include:

Priority (Repeat): Equipment food contact surfaces/utensils were not observed cleaned before each use with a different type of raw animal food. observed cutting board at prep cooler used for chicken, shrimp and beef.

Priority (Corrected): Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health and activities if they are suspected of causing, or being exposed to a confirmed disease outbreak caused by Typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi), Salmonella (nontyphodial), Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, Hepatitis A virus or Norovirus

Priority Foundation (Repeat): The person in charge (PIC) is not maintaining daily oversight of the employees routine monitoring of food temperatures of time/temperture control for safety (TCS) food temperatures during hot and cold holding.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): Employees were observed not properly sanitizing cleaned multiuse equipment and utensils.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): Employees are not aware of or are not monitoring the cook temperatures of time/temperature control for safety (TCS) food.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): Employees are not aware of or are not using suitable utensils with ready-to-eat food to prevent cross-contamination.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): Poor handwashing procedures observed.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): The raw and/or undercooked foods ( injected t bone steak, other steak) offered on the menu ( including take out menu and on-line menu) do not provide a disclosure statement.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): Walk in cooler ( 46 degrees F) is not maintaining time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods at 41°F or below.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): The person in charge could not provide a food temperature measuring device. Thermometer available was not able to measure cold holding temperatures.

Priority Foundation (Repeat): There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chemical sanitizing solutions (chlorine).

Core (Repeat): Food employees wearing soiled outer clothing. Food employees apron were heavily soiled.

Core (Repeat): Wet wiping cloths were stored on steam table and employee apron between use.

Core (Repeat): There is no data plate on the warewashing machine.

Core (Repeat): Lids for food containers used to cover chicken in sauce, enchilada sauce was observed in a state of disrepair and damaged.

Core (Repeat): Manufacturer containers were observed reused for the storage of raw shrimp, raw beef, raw chicken and other foods prep cooler.

Core (Repeat): Clean cups were stored next to hand wash sink.

Core (Repeat): Preset tableware were wrapped with lip contact surfaces exposed.

Core (Repeat): A condensate drain line was dripping onto food products in the walk in cooler

Core (Repeat): There is no covered refuse container for the disposal of feminine napkins in the ladies room stall.

Core (Repeat): Dumpster or outside refuse container was open or uncovered.

Core (Repeat): Light bulb over 3 compartment not shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant.

Core (Repeat): Standing water was observed in walk in cooler, at the 3 compartment sink and behind ice machine.

Core (Repeat): Facility is storing unnecessary items (drills and tools next to oven and soda dispenser) to the operation or maintenance of the establishment.

“Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for one to four inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order,” the agency states on their website.

When inspectors observe violations during a routine inspection, they are detailed in a report and classified as either critical (posing a direct or immediate threat to consumers) or non-critical (a failure of cleaning or maintenance), they said.

These inspections are considered by the Health District as a snapshot of a specific day of operation.

According to the agency, “Ideally, an operation would have no critical violations, or none which are not corrected immediately and not repeated. In our experience, it is unrealistic to expect that a complex, full-service food operation can routinely avoid any violations.”

