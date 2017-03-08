Retro Fitness Hosts Community Nights

By Stacy Shaw

Retro Fitness on Sudley Manor Road in Manassas has been reaching out to HOA and apartment communities to host “community nights,” in which the heath and fitness club offers their residents free enrollment fees when they enroll that evening.

The idea is to reach out to the people living in nearby neighbors and introduce them to Retro Fitness and its many amenities explained spokesperson Rufus Manning. He hopes the trial nights will encourage those who have made new year’s resolutions to “continue their fitness journeys” right into the spring.

The community nights allow for a free trial, and it is also a way for people to attend with their neighbors. If they decide to join, they know they will have a built in community.

At community nights, people can experience Retro Fitness’ signature bright and energizing retro style. They can work out on elliptical machines, lift weights or watch a movie while running on the treadmill in the cardio theatre room.

Those who sign up early can participate in an aerobics class, such as Zumba, or their “Iron Ladies” a strength and resistance class.

Another stand out amenity is Retro Fitness’ Full-body 360 Synergy circuit training classes, which combine aerobic and resistance training into one challenging and invigorating workout. To make going to the gym convenient for parents, they also offer is on-site child sitting.

While visiting Retro Fitness, community members might want to sample a smoothie at the smoothie bar or buy a nutritional take-home, easy to prepare meal. Manning encourages them to talk with trainers and staff to get a better idea of all that Retro offers it members.

For attending the trial community night, participants have the opportunity to join that night without paying an enrollment fee. That’s a $125 savings. They can choose from a low $19.99 basic membership fee or a $29.99 monthly fee that includes access to all classes, free tanning and a 20 percent discount at the smoothie bar.

Many local communities such as Victory Lakes and Barrington Luxury Apartments have already participated in community nights. The next community night is scheduled for Mar. 16 with Arcadia Run Apartments.

Manning would like Manassas and Bristow residents to think of Retro Fitness as their community gym, saying “location, location, location. Our location, 24-hour access, great personal trainers and environment makes becoming a member an easy decision.”

He hopes to continue to hear from management companies or HOA community board members to arrange more community nights in the future. He is also looking to partner with large corporations and organizations in the area to offer them discounts as well.

Currently, first-responders, military, teachers and nurses can receive discounts from Retro Fitness, Manassas.

For more information on Retro Fitness, Manassas location, visit their website, call or walk in. To schedule a community night, call Manning at 571-535-3141.

