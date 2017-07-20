Twisted Cork Grille Closes Its Doors

Nancy Skipper, owner of Twisted Cork Grille in Bristow Commons, is saddened to announce that after five months, the restaurant will be closing its doors.

Twisted Cork Grille was an independently owned restaurant that offered a selection of gourmet and farm-to-table dishes along with premiere whiskey and wine in a sophisticated atmosphere.

Twisted Cork assumed the space previously occupied by Birch, which was a farm to table restaurant.

Opening her own restaurant had long been a dream of Skipper’s, and she feels grateful to have had the opportunity to do so.

“I loved opening my restaurant. I loved seeing the people and my regulars. It was the best thing that I’ve ever done. It was my dream,” she said. “It was the best while it lasted.”

Skipper said she closed her restaurant for financial reasons. Still, she is humbled that Twisted Cork acquired so many loyal customers, a large following and positive customer reviews within a short period of time.

She was largely caught off guard by the well wishes and outpouring of love she received upon announcing Twisted Cork would be closing. “I am blown away by the response from our customers. I was overwhelmed by my guests’ feedback. I was very pleased.”

While she intends to take a breather, her dream is to open when it is financially possible to serve her guests again. “There are too many people out there who would probably haunt me if I opened somewhere else.”

Skipper said could not say enough good things about her staff whom she loves. “I could not have asked for a better group of people. They were family.”

She wishes all the best to the plaza and the other business owners with whom she had become friends. “I hope everyone there does well.”

Skipper is proud of the restaurant that she and her employees built, which she believes was unique to the area. She does not doubt the quality of the food or service, and believes it will likely find success in the future.

“I know we were a good restaurant; I know we had a good thing going.”

