Winter is the Perfect Time to Get ‘Crazy Beautiful’

When winter weather sets in along with the holiday rush, people look for ways to beat the blues. Many local residents head over to Old Town Manassas.

In addition to beautiful shops and fine independent restaurants, there is now Crazy Beautiful Spa where clients can get a personalized spa treatment with Sara O’Brien, owner, and Licensed Esthetician.

At Crazy Beautiful Spa clients not only get professional treatments such as facials, waxings, and a variety of massage therapies, but they also get a more personalized approach from their esthetician or massage therapist. People say this is what really sets Crazy Beautiful apart from other spas.

O’Brien began her career at a larger, more corporate waxing center. She went into business for herself because she enjoys having a more personal relationship with her clients and wants to give them more than just a one-size-fits-all service experience. O’Brien offers meaningful interactions with clients, resulting in better experiences for them.

She realizes some people are intimidated by spas, and people really want to feel heard as well as pampered. When they leave her spa they feel “crazy beautiful” inside and out.

To be the esthetician she aims to be, O’Brien strikes a balance between her professional life and her role as a military veteran’s wife, and mother of two children, one with special needs.

She sets realistic hours for the spa. In doing so, she endeavors to find what is convenient for her clients who also balance work and family. O’Brien also focuses on providing services she truly enjoys and has expertise in, such as Lash Lifts, Waxing, and Facials.

Over the last six months, Crazy Beautiful Spa has been able to provide more massages and energy work services, which has been very well received. Licensed Massage Therapist Liahna Cole has an Advanced Training Certifications. Cole specializes in a variety of massages such as cupping and reflexology.

“Liahna is one of the most educated massage therapists I have ever worked with,” said O’Brien.

Cole has the ability and ability to use multiple therapeutic techniques to customize each massage to the clients’ needs.

Crazy Beautiful Spa is a great place to gift oneself following the holidays and doing for everyone else. Treat yourself!

Now also is the time to start thinking about Valentine’s gifts. Buy a $50 Gift Card, and get five $10 vouchers to use for in-spa services for a limited time.

Those interested in learning more about the various specialty services provided at Crazy Beautiful Spa should visit crazybeautifulspa.com, or call 240-618-7729 for an appointment.

Crazy Beautiful Spa is located at 9116 Center Street Suite 103, Old Town Manassas, Virginia 20110. Check out its Yelp reviews!

