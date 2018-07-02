Bristow Athlete Selected to Play in Baseball Factory/Under Armour 2018 World Series

After attending a tryout in Columbia, Maryland on June 24, he was assigned the positions of pitcher and first baseman.

Nathan Bishop, an incoming ninth grade student at Patriot High School in Nokesville, has been selected to play in the Baseball Factory/Under Armour World Serie s, July 22-26, in Bradenton, Florida.

Nathan was allotted the opportunity to tryout for the youth world series because of his

Nathan was one of only 120 players chosen to participate in the weeklong event in Bradenton, where he will receive expert baseball instruction from Baseball Factory staff and play up to 10 games in that time. That averages to 10 hours of baseball per day!

Nathan, who has played baseball since the age of four, said he is up to the challenge and intends to use experience to improve upon his skill set.

“I was so excited about this opportunity,” said Nathan. “It’s awesome that I made the team and that people are supporting me and helping me along the way.”

He said he plans to use the improve his pitching and hitting as he prepares for high school baseball. He is further excited for the opportunity to play in front of large crowds and to train at Pirate City, the Pittsburgh Pirate’s Training Complex.

Nathan is currently fundraising to help pay for the cost of the trip, which totals approximately $5,000 between travel and lodging. His family and some friends have helped to defray some of the cost, but he is also receiving help from the community, including individuals and businesses.

Nathan and his family are grateful to Gateway Shell & Service Center in Gainesville, which has provided a sponsorship.

Jeremy Sachs, Communications Officer for GHBL organized an affordable way for the community to contribute. On July 3 from 6-10 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings in Gainesville will be holding a spirit night.

That evening between 6-10 p.m, hot wings restaurant and sports bar will donate 10% of every bill towards Nathan’s world series trip. Everyone is invited to participate.

Nathan said many of his friends and team mates will be there, and he expects it will be a good time.

Additionally, if any local business partners would like to help contribute, they can contact Matt Wunder, President Gainesville Haymarket Baseball League. ghblpresident@gmail.com.

“A lot of people supporting me,” said Nathan. He especially thanked Coach Dave Baird of GHBL and Coach Michael Colangelo of the Virginia Stars.

Nathan’s parents Michael and Mary Catherine, along with his two brothers, live in Bristow. Michael Bishop is the Principal of Patriot High School and GHBL coach.