City of Manassas to Hold Brief Firework Show this Weekend

To celebrate the end of summer, the City of Manassas is putting on a brief fireworks display (9 minutes) that can be seen from just about anywhere in the City on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.

The fireworks will launch from the Historic Downtown more than 500 feet into the air and be visible from most areas in the City.

Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes. City restaurants and shops will be open with plenty of outdoor seating, but please don’t congregate, especially without face coverings.

