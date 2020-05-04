House of Mercy Will Participate in #GivingTuesdayNow

Manassas, Virginia – House of Mercy is responding to the needs of the Northern Virginia community by feeding those who are food insecure. The nonprofit would like to expand its reach by participating in #GivingTuesdayNow.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity planned for May 5, 2020. It is a response to the COVID-19 emergency, and in addition to the GivingTuesday held after Thanksgiving.

The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, plus business and philanthropy activation to support charitable nonprofits around the world.

House of Mercy is proud to participate in the global initiative.

“At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe,” said a spokesperson for #GivingTuesdayNow.

“Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.”

Funds donated to House of Mercy on #GivingTuesdayNow will support House of Mercy’s food pantry and various outreach services it performs in Western Prince William County and the surrounding region.

House of Mercy is the ONLY Food Pantry on the western side of the county open 5 days a week and serving families twice a month.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, the nonprofit has been serving four times its normal families and “clients.” That amounts to about 200+ families or 750+ individuals per week.

Additionally, they have collected and delivered over 2,500 face masks for local healthcare workers, emergency personnel and front-line workers, many of which were made by over 100 volunteers from the Heritage Hunt Community. They are still working to deliver more.

Their Mobile Pantry continues to serve more than 100 seniors in three apartment complexes once per month. The nonprofit hopes to expand to where the need is greatest.

People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it is helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity count.

The global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing.

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.

“#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis.

We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”

Those interested in joining House of Mercy’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit https://houseofmercyva.org.

About House of Mercy

House of Mercy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit working to provide food, clothing, education and prayer to those in need in our community. We are work with over 350 families per month through our food pantry and thrift store to help with basic needs.

House of Mercy is located at 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas, Virginia. 20109. It’s phone number is 703-579-0280.

For more information, contact Director Jessica Root at jroot@houseofmercyva.org houseofmercyva.org.

About GivingTuesday a global generosity movement. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

#GivingTuesdayNow is organized by GivingTuesday, in partnership with its global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

