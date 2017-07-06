OBITUARY: Family to Celebrate Life of Suzanne Miller

Suzanne Miller with husband, Jackson Miller.

The family of Suzanne Miller, wife of Del. Jackson Miller of Manassas (R-District 50), will honor her with a celebration of life at Grace United Methodist Church, Friday.

Suzanne Davis Miller, 45, of Manassas, passed away June 28, 2017 at home, after a lengthy illness.

Family and friends described Suzanne as a loyal, devoted and loving wife and mother who always put her family first.

Born August 1, 1971 in Richmond, Virginia, Suzanne was the daughter of Janet Schultz Davis and the late Olen Davis.

Suzanne graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University where she received a Bachelors in Business Administration.

She married Jackson Hunter Miller Sr. of Manassas in September of 1994.

Surviving family includes husband, Jackson Hunter Miller, Sr.; two sons Jackson H. Miller, Jr. and Nathaniel C. Miller; mother, Janet Davis of Richmond; and brother, Alan Davis and his wife Valerie of Richmond.

Suzane was preceded in death by her father, Olen D. Davis.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 7 from 12 -2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church of which Suzanne was a member.

A celebration of Suzanne’s life will begin at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Rudy Tucker, Jr. and Rev. Janet Salbert officiating.

A reception will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.

Interment will be private and take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, as a lasting memory and gift to Suzanne’s two sons, memorial contributions may take the form of a donation to the Suzanne Miller Education Fund, 14592 Kylewood Way, Gainesville Virginia 20155.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, under the direction of Michael Post.

Friends are invited to please sign the guestbook at www.bakerpostfh.com.
Grace Life United Methodist Church is located at 9750 Wellington Road in Manassas.
“Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our own. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the Millers,” said Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell, Speaker-designee Kirk Cox, Majority Leader-designee Todd Gilbert, and Caucus Chairman Tim Hugo, last week. 

