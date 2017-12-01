Prince William DMV to Offer Services at Local Libraries

By Prince William County Government

Representatives from the Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, will open “DMV Connects” at several area libraries on certain days, during the months of December and January, to help residents get identification cards, drivers’ licenses, veterans’ ID cards, vehicle titles, registrations and more.

According to the DMV website, DMV Connects is an outreach program to serve people who may not be able to travel to a DMV office. There are five DMV Connects teams throughout the Commonwealth.

The program was originally created to provide inmates with identification so they could open bank accounts, enter public buildings and apply for benefits upon release from jail. It has recently expanded to serve retirement communities, government centers, homeless shelters, and more. Advances in technology have made it possible to fit everything that is needed to generate identification cards into one suitcase, which allows the connect teams to take services into the community.

Following are the dates and times the DMV Connects teams will be in library branches across the county:

The service is first come, first served until capacity is reached.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.