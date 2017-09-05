Prince William to Hold 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for Lost Residents

Submitted by Prince William County Government

The 22 Prince William County residents who lost their lives at the Pentagon and at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, will be honored and remembered during a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at 9 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held at the Liberty Memorial.

The Liberty Memorial, which is located between the Prince William Parkway and James J. McCoart Administration Building, was dedicated on May 9, 2006, to honor all those who died on 9/11.

The shape of the reflecting pool and walkway recall the 184 lost at the Pentagon. The single stone to the left of that plaque is an original limestone block from the collapsed portion of the Pentagon. The two columns of water represent the 2,749 lost at the World Trade Center in New York City. The stone that encircles the fountain is Pennsylvania flagstone, a tribute to the 40 lives lost in Pennsylvania.

The flagpole standing at the Liberty Memorial is the flagpole that James T. Lynch, Jr., who was killed during the attack on the Pentagon, erected at his home in Prince William County. The names of those killed from the Prince William area are inscribed on the west wall of the fountain’s pool. A sculpture of three pieces of steel from the World Trade Center stands across the street from the Liberty Memorial. The sculpture represents the resilience of the people of the United States even when faced with attacks on the homeland.

