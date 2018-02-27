Prince William Parks Dept. Looking to Hire Lifeguards

Submitted by Prince William County Government

Those 15 and older who are looking for a job this summer, are invited to come to one of Prince William County’s Department of Parks and Recreation lifeguard job fairs coming up in March and April.

Applicants can take a swim test, sit for an interview and maybe get a job in a single visit.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” said Jamie Orrison, the aquatics manager at the Sharron Baucom-Dale City Recreation Center. “They will come to do their swim test. If they pass their swim test, they sit with a hiring manager and have an interview. If an offer is made, they do their hire paperwork onsite and they sign up for their lifeguard class, which is at a later date, onsite.”

Brent Heavner, the department’s communications division chief, said the lifeguard training, which once cost $165, is now free to those who are hired. He also noted that those 15 and older who take jobs as lifeguards gain good experience from the job.

“The lifesaving skills, the leadership skills and the level of responsibility is really an incredible developmental opportunity. This is a valuable and worthwhile experience for young people.”

The following are dates and times of the lifeguard hiring fairs:

March 7: 5:30-8 p.m. at Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center

March 11: 4-6 p.m. at Freedom Aquatic Center

March 11: 4-6 p.m. at Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center

March 26: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sharron Baucom-Dale City Recreation Center

April 11: 5:30-8 p.m. at Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center

April 22: 5:30-7 p.m. at Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center

April 29: 4-6 p.m. at Freedom Aquatic Center

Those who take jobs as lifeguard, as well as their parents, should know that they’re joining an elite organization. The department’s lifeguard staff won the 2017 Gold International Aquatic Safety Award. The award came because the lifeguard staff consistently exceeded the criteria for aquatic safety certification as set by Jeff Ellis and Associates Aquatic Safety and Risk Management Consultants.

