PWC Gov. Says ‘Get Involved with Budget Process’

Submitted By Prince William County Government

Prince William County’s annual budget process is getting underway and there are several ways residents can be involved.

Over the next few months, the Board of County Supervisors will determine the tax rate, and review and adopt the county’s Capital Improvement Program and the Fiscal Year 2019 Budget, which begins July 1, 2018, and ends June 30, 2019.

The budget process kicks off with the presentation of the proposed FY2019-2024 Capital Improvement Program to the Board on Feb. 13. The Board will then receive the proposed FY2019 Budget on Feb. 20; both presentations occurring during the board’s afternoon meetings. They will then advertise the proposed tax rate on March 7 and hold budget work sessions during their evening sessions throughout the month of March.

On April 3, the School Board will present its budget to the Board of County Supervisors at 7:30 p.m. According to its revenue sharing agreement, the Board of County Supervisors provides 57.23 percent of general fund revenue to the school system.

The Board will then recap the draft budget on April 10 at 2 p.m., followed up by the proposed budget and tax rate public hearings during their 7:30 p.m. session that day. They will markup the budget on April 17, which is an opportunity for the board to make any changes they would like included in the final version, and adopt the budget on April 24, both during their evening sessions.

A community budget meeting on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. will give Prince William County residents the chance to get involved in the budget process. Residents will also be able to provide input during public hearings or Citizens’ Time before the Board of County Supervisors during their meetings.

All meetings will be held in the Board Chambers at the McCoart Government Center at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

If people are unable to attend meetings in person, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online through the budget Q&A application at www.pwcgov.org/budget; or they can provide feedback on the budget items on the board’s agendas through SpeakUp! Prince William at www.pwcgov.org/speakup.

