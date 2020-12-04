Santa Visits Linton Hall Area with Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department

The year just got a lot jollier! Santa Claus is coming to town again this December, escorted by the Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department!

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, and every weekend thereafter until Dec. 20, Santa will be visiting children in Linton Hall neighborhoods of Bristow and Gainesville. Santa will be riding on a Nokesville Volunteer Fire Engine and wants to meet all the good boys and girls in the neighborhoods!

His visits are scheduled for Dec. 5, 6, Dec. 12, 13, and Dec. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. December 20 is schedules as a make up day. They neighborhood schedule is listed below.

The Nokesville Volunteer Fire Fighters are asking that parents watch that children do not run into traffic and are careful to follow all COVID protocols.

Message from the Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department

We think we get even more excited for this event each year than our communities! This year has been a strange and difficult one, however we are pleased to share that the Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department has been in contact with the North Pole again this year.

We think we get even more excited for this event each year than our communities! This year has been a strange and difficult one, however we are pleased to share that the Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department has been in contact with the North Pole again this year.

This year’s visits required a LOT of extra coordination and planning, and in the end Santa will be able to make his annual visits to certain neighborhoods in the Bristow/Gainesville area provided COVID germs don’t hamper his trip.

In addition to our normal safety request, this year we want to stress that everyone should follow all applicable COVID guidelines as we escort Santa through the neighborhoods.

We ask that you please keep an eye on your children and not let them enter the street, or chase after the fire trucks. We understand that seeing Santa is very exciting, but this type of behavior is extremely dangerous and we want everyone to safely enjoy Santa’s visit.

We are not able to provide times we will visit a specific neighborhood or street. If you’ve experienced this before, you will definitely know we’re out and about. We may have to suddenly leave the area to respond to a call, as emergency calls are our top priority, but we will return as soon as possible.

Santa’s schedule is as follows beginning each day at approximately 10 a.m.. Only the main streets are listed but we do try to hit all the roads in these areas if possible.

Saturday Dec 5

• Braemar (Orland Stone/Correen Hills)

o All Roads off Tartan Hills Parkway on both sides

• Dunbarton

• Merrimont Trace

• Braemar (East side of Sudley Manor: Darnick, Gentle Shade, Rob Roy, Noltland Castle)

• Foxborough (Scottish Hunt Lane subdivision)

• Kingsbrooke

• Morris Farm (Rollingsford Rd both sides)

Sunday Dec 6

• Braemar Parkway/Iona Sound subdivision

• Loma Drive/Tarvie Circle

• New Bristow Village

• Crossman’s Creek subdivision (Autumn Glory Lane & Ashley Park Lane)

• Lanier Farm (Fog Light Way, Pike Branch)

• Jennell Drive

• Independence (Lexington Valley Drive)

• Arcadia Run Apt – Wellington Glen Drive

• Abberly Avera Apt – Patriot Hill

Saturday Dec 12

• Saybrooke/Braemar (Open Meadow thru to Country Mill)

• Ashley Ridge (Rain Slicker to Aqua View)

• Middlebrooks Terrace

• Avendale

• Sheffield Manor

• Victory Lakes

• Stillhaven

Sunday Dec 13

• Amberleigh/Silver Leaf (Bourne Place/Diamond Hill Dr)

• Bridlewood (Bridlewood Dr thru to Tall Timber/Rocky Run)

• Laurianne Terrace

• Limestone Rd/Wentworth Green subdivision

Saturday Dec 19

• Devlins Grove

• Bridlewood Manor

• Saranac – Bearhurst Dr.

• Crackling Fire Dr

• Virginia Oaks

• Old Linton Hall Rd subdivision

Sunday Dec 20

Make up Day

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.