Sup. Candland, Del. Hugo Host ‘Save Our Rural Crescent’ Meeting

Rural Crescent Town Hall

Monday, September 10

7 p.m.

Battlefield High School

15000 Graduation Drive, Haymarket

Hosted by Supervisor Pete Candland and Delegate Tim Hugo

The County Planning Office will be putting recommendations in front of our Board of County Supervisors from what is being called a “Rural Preservation Study.” It sure looks like a “Rural Development Plan.”

We have experienced that our county Supervisors pay attention to hundreds of citizens speaking up for what they care about. This is the time to do just that: tell Supervisor Candland and Delegate Hugo what matters for OUR Rural Area.

Show up tonight and add your voice – to ensure that we, our children, and our children’s children have the quality of life that we all deserve and want in our unique part of Virginia. Join with your neighbors to be sure we won’t be ignored.

Tell them what you think about:

– “Cluster” development in the Rural Crescent

– “Transitional Ribbon” development in the Rural Crescent

– Increased Traffic; Taxes; and Trailers in our schools

– Reduced open space and public sewer expansion into the Rural Crescent

– Incentives for farms and agri-business

7 p.m. – Battlefield High School – Tonight – See You There!

www.ProtectPWC.org

