Town of Haymarket Collects Relief Items for Houston

The Town of Haymarket with support from local businesses and organizations is collecting relief items for Houston, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Monday is day four of the donation drive, which will continue until Friday, September 8.

People can drop off donation items at the Haymarket Sonobank, located at 6719 Lea Berry Way, Haymarket between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., or at the Haymarket Community Park, located at 14710 Washington Street, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Donation items include school supplies; hygiene products; first aid kits; clean up items such as garbage bags, gloves, buckets, tarps, and protective eye wear; sports drinks and water; and non perishable foods (peanut free).

People can also donate Target or Walmart gift cards, or general gift cards, such as a VISA or American Express, and can include hand written notes or cards with their donations.

They are no longer accepting clothing donations, toys or blankets.

Businesses and organizations participating and donating funds towards the effort include Shenandoah Landscape Services; 3WD 107.7 FM Radio; Haymarket Baptist Church; Gainesville Grizzlies; Gainesville Times/Prince William Times; Town of Haymarket, Virginia; PWC Scanner Bums; Mrs. Virginia; Sonabank; Homestead Healthy; Haymarket Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten.

Donations are appreciated.

