Alyson Satterwhite Candidate for Prince William School Board Chairman Wants to Be a Voice for the Community

Alyson Satterwhite is the current Gainesville District School Board member and candidate for Prince William School Board Chairman. She is running to be a strong advocate for children, parents and the entire community.

With over 90,000 students and over 11,000 employees, the role of School Board Chairman is critically important in our community and can make a profound difference for all of PWCS students.

“For the last four years, we’ve seen what progressive leadership on the school board has looked like. Unfortunately, we had over two years of chaos and dysfunction under the deeply partisan former chairman, and now we have a Chairman who yields his position to the Superintendent and refuses to challenge him,” Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite believes neither of those models has served the community well. “School Board members are not elected simply to go along with or serve the school administration, but to be a voice for the community.”

For eight years, Alyson Satterwhite has been the leader in pushing money from central office back into our schools to serve our students.

During her tenure, dozens of her initiatives were realized: the first external audit of special education was completed; caseloads for social workers were reduced; plans were approved to eliminate 80 trailers from schools across the county; pay was increased for our bus drivers, staff members, and teachers; key school security improvements were expedited; and there is now a nurse in every school.

These improvements made Prince William County Schools a safer and more welcoming place for students and teachers.

Further, Alyson has made it clear that she opposes developments that will overcrowd our schools.

When Alyson knocks on doors she hears residents want independent school board members; they do not want “a hyper-partisan chairman.”

They tell her they want a candidate who will hold the Superintendent accountable to them as she has done. Alyson seeks bipartisan solutions for complex issues, saying the problems facing Prince William County “are complex.”

As a mother, Alyson knows the challenges our students face every day. Working with people across the county to address those challenges, she intends to be “your voice” as Chairman, making sure we have added transparency and community input on the key issues we all care about.

The next school board will determine how 57% of the people’s property tax dollars are spent. Nov. 5 is the time the citizens of Prince William County can decide who they want making those decisions on their behalf.

“My priority has always been, and will continue to be, showing up to support the students,” said Alyson. “We need a Chairman who advocates for our students; who is passionate about serving our families and will work hard for results; someone who can give this position the time it demands.”

There is still much to do to improve educational opportunities for every one of our students. Alyson believes much progress can be made through strong community-minded leadership.

“It’s time for a change. We need a chairman with a proven history of steady leadership, who delivers results for the community. This November, I’m humbly asking for your vote to bring proven independent leadership to the Prince William County School Board.”

This is NOT an endorsement. Bristow Beat is not endorsing a candidate in the PWCS school board chairman’s race. This is sponsored content Bristow Beat created in cooperation with the Satterwhite campaign.

