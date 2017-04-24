Betsy DeVos Will Visit Prince William Elementary School

A spokesperson for Prince William County Schools has confirmed that U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be visiting Ashland Elementary School in Manassas Tuesday, arriving around 9:30 a.m.

Ashland Elementary participates in a program that helps children and parents of military families transition into the community. Additionally, Ashland’s more than 800 students have achieved outstanding results at the school.

“We are honored anytime PWCS efforts attract recognition by a national leader,” Phil Kavits, Director of Communications Services or Prince William County Schools. “We welcome the chance to showcase the great work being done for our military families and for all the students and residents of Prince William County. We’re very proud of what is happening at Ashland and across the School Division.”

DeVos has been a controversial figure as she has made a career of supporting charter schools. Every Democrat in the Senate voted against her appointment.

Members of Indivisible Nova West are organizing a protest that morning.

