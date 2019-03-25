Fred Lynn Principal Changes Outcomes for Community

FreeThink Media has been following Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, Prince William County and its transformation under the leadership of Principal Hammish Brewer.

Fred Lynn is a diverse school with high population of English as a second language learners and many free and reduced lunch students. For years it struggled with being accredited.

Then, the county hired Hammish Brewer who already turned around Occoquan Elementary School, making it a School of Excellence. Watch the journey of this nontraditional educator who rides a skateboard down the hallway and reminds children every morning that he loves them.

See what a different Brewer and his staff have made for students last year.

Relentless Principal Rallies Underdog School with UFC and Skateboarding This fearless principal used UFC & skateboards to save a failing school. Posted by Freethink on Monday, March 25, 2019

FreeThink Facebook

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.