Kindergarten Registration is Underway in Prince William County

Submitted by Prince William County Schools

Parents of children who will enter kindergarten next school year can register on April 19. Parents should contact the school their child will attend for specific registration times. Find your school.

Children who speak or understand a language other than American English should participate in an English language evaluation, which can be scheduled through Central Registration Services at Stonewall Middle School, 571.402.3800, or at Ann Ludwig, 703.491.8432.

After April 20, instead of registering at their local school, English learners will be registered and evaluated at a Central Registration site. Parents will need to call Central Registration Services at Stonewall Middle School or at Ann Ludwig for an appointment.

Parents can visit the Enrollment, New Students and Transfers/Kindergarten page to find resources to help prepare children for kindergarten.

A child must be five or older on or before Sept. 30 to enroll in kindergarten.

Las inscripciones para kindergarten empiezan pronto

유치원 등록이 시작됩니다

Ghi danh Mẫu giáo Sắp Đến

تسجيل الروضة بات قريباً

کنڈرگارٹن رجسٹریشن جلد شروع ہو رہی ہے