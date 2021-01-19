NOVANT Offers Vaccinations to PWCS Tier 1 Employees this Weekend

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has been working to secure vaccinations for School Division staff through the Prince William Health District, INOVA, and Novant UVA Health System.

Late last Friday night, PWCS was notified of 100 available vaccinations at INOVA Fairfax. This past Saturday and Sunday, these vaccinations were administered to Tier 1 employees who have been working in-person. Tier 1 employees are those with documented underlying medical conditions that place them at high risk per the CDC if they were to contract COVID-19. PWCS has no control over the number of vaccinations available.

PWCS is working with NOVANT to offer 750 additional vaccinations to Tier 1 employees this weekend. More detailed information will be sent in the next few days via email and text messages to eligible employees.

As a result of the work of School Board Chairman At-Large Dr. Babur Lateef and our PWCS teams, including the Office of Communications Services and pandemic team, and with the support of our school nurses, PWCS is working with NOVANT to offer 750 additional vaccinations to Tier 1 employees this weekend. More detailed information will be sent in the next few days via email and text messages to eligible employees. PWCS is also in the planning stages to offer 2,400 vaccinations to staff the following weekend (January 30-31).

As the health district partners make vaccines available, PWCS will move forward with registering the remaining teachers and staff in Prince William County starting Thursday, January 28, with vaccines starting Saturday, January 30. As information becomes available regarding vaccinations for additional staff members, PWCS will share it with employees as soon as possible.

