Patriot HS Marching Band Holiday ‘Flashmob’ Treats PWCS Kelly Center Staff

The award-winning Patriot High School Pioneers Marching Band took a field trip to the Prince William County Kelly Leadership Center, Wednesday, to surprise the staff there with a “flashmob” style winter holiday concert.

Staff at The Kelly Center were treated to holiday music and marching. Songs included holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells.” The band’s flag team accompanied the instrumentalists.

Patriot Band Director David Van Gelder, who led the band since 2011, and Patriot Principal, Dr. Michael Bishop, came up with the idea for the surprise concert. They planned the event with help from Michael Mulgrew, Associate Superintendent for High Schools, so to surprise Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts along with the other employees at the administrative center.

Patriot High School band is the largest high school marching band in the school division. Additionally, the band has earned various honors including the distinguished title of Virginia Honor Band for six consecutive years.

The current band received a superior rating at the VBODA State Marching Assessments, and received first place out of thirty school bands performing at Hermitage Classic Marching Band Festival 2017 held in Henrico, Virginia.

This past fall, the Pioneers also performed alongside Country Music performer Lee Greenwood and the University of Virginia Marching Band during a UVA halftime show.

Most recently, the band placed first among local march bands at the Manassas Christmas Parade.

“It’s the best band in the land,” said Dr. Bishop.

More of Patriot Marching Band’s achievements can be found here.

Various staff members recorded the concert, which making its rounds on social media.

