Prince William School Board Seeks Student Representative

The Prince William County School Board is currently seeking a student representative and two alternates to provide non-voting input and insight in the upcoming school year.

The student representative must be a rising junior or senior, attending a Prince William County Public High School. She or he must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5, and not be failing in any of his or her classes.

To be chosen, the student representative must demonstrate leadership skills and prior leadership experience; communication skills, both written and verbal; listening skills; time management; the ability to multi-task; and be able to keep an open mind to differing opinions.

The representative would be expected to follow the school board’s code of ethics; follow Robert’s Rules of Order; review the agenda and read material prior to meetings; solicit ideas, suggestions and bring forth the concerns of PWCS students: attend open meetings held on Wednesday evenings. The representative would be expected to participate in meetings by sharing ideas and concerns, and informing the student population of reports and decisions made in open meetings.

To be considered, those interested must submit their applications and other required documents no later then June 14. In addition to the application, students must complete a proctored essay, attend an interview, and submit a parent consent form.

Students will be chosen blindly (without knowing names or addresses) first by a school-wide selection committee and then, should the student’s application progress, to a division-wide selection committee. Representatives will be presented to the school board.

Those interested in applying can find more information here.

Information for the article based upon a Prince William County Schools press release.

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.