Prince William School Board Welcomes Student Representative

Submitted by Prince William County Schools, Irene Cromer, Director of the Office of Community Relations

Hylton High School senior, Kate Arnold, can now add “Student Representative” to her long list of titles and leadership roles, past and present. She joined Schools Superintendent Steve Walts and School Board members on the dais for the November 29 meeting.

Chairman Ryan Sawyers introduced Arnold and two alternates for the position, Magin Sanchez, Potomac High School; and Zaki Panjsheeri, Patriot High School.

“We are making history tonight by welcoming the first-ever student voice on the School Board,” Sawyers said. “These students were chosen through a very rigorous selection process that included a review of applications from students across the entire county.”

Arnold is a non-voting member but will have an opportunity to share ideas, suggestions and concerns solicited from students. Students may contact her at ArnoldKA18@pwcs-edu.org.

Arnold is an active member of Model United Nations at Hylton High School and serves as Secretary-General. She is Executive Board Reporter this year for the Student Council Association; Senior Class Representative on the Center for International Studies and Languages Committee; plays Varsity Field Hockey; and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“I have a personal stake in what decisions the School Board makes, and it is in the best interest of my peers and myself to be involved in this decision-making process,” said Arnold. “I also have two younger sisters in the school system, and want to do everything I can to ensure that their school experience is as positive as possible.”