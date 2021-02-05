Prince William, Other School Division Websites Are Temporarily Down

All PWCS websites are currently down due to a vendor error impacting multiple school divisions. All other information systems are operating normally.

Until the websites are restored, here are common used links for reference:

Updates will be provided when available.

Message from Prince William County Public Schools via Facebook.

PWCS Offices and Schools Experiencing Website Outage PWCS is experiencing a website outage due to an issue with our service provider. Crews are working to correct the problem. Only the website and intranet are affected. Email, Canvas, and applications housed on internal servers remain accessible. Thank you for your patience while the issue is addressed. Students and teachers appear to be able to get on to Canvass. Prince William County’s website has been down since Thursday evening. Neighboring school districts are not affected.

