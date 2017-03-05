Prince William Superintendent of Schools Shows School Spirit

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Prince William County School’s Superintendent looked like he was dressed to tailgate a Jimmy Buffett concert, at least for a few seconds.

During superintendent’s Time, Dr. Steven L. Walts donned yellow sunglasses and a brightly colored scarf.

He wore the sunglasses in celebration of the students’ move from Kilby Elementary School in Woodbridge to the new Kilby replacement school on Horner Road.

According to PWCS’s website, the new school provides 924 seats and should relieve some overcrowding along the Route 1/ I-95 corridor.

“Since props are becoming ever more prevalent at school board meetings, I thought I better get with the program,” Dr. Walts said. Setting down an Osbourn Park High School mug, Walts took out a pair of leopard print sunglasses.

“Since, I’m sitting next to the fashion plate of our school board, Justin Wilk [Potomac district representative], and his many, many glasses, I wanted to show you my Kilby transition glasses,” he said, putting them on. “Every student and every adult at Kilby transitioned to their beautiful, beautiful new building,” he explained, prompting a video presentation before the school board.

The video showed excited elementary students entering their new school for the first time. One teacher explained how the new building creates such a positive environment.

As Dr. Walts removed the glasses, the audience called for him to put them back on.“[The] problem is I can’t read with these,” he said.

Soon after, during board members’ time, Wilk draped a rainbow colored scarf around Walts, which he received it while attending ‘Kind Club Breakfast’ at Mary Williams Elementary School in Dumfries.

“So this is a little scarf,” said Wilk. “Just put him on the Colgan piano, and we’ve got Elton John here.”

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.