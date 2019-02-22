PWC School Board Budget Hearing Rescheduled for March 6, 2019

Submitted by Prince William County School

The public hearing on the Prince William County Public Schools FY2020 Budget and Capital Improvements Program originally scheduled for Feb. 20, 2019, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on March 6, 2019.

The meeting will be held at the Kelly Leadership Center located at 14714 Bristow Road in Manassas. The Feb. 20 meeting was canceled due to inclement weather conditions.

