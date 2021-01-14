PWCS Announces Tentative Return to Building Dates for Older Students

The Prince William County School Division announced the return to school plan approved by the school board on Jan. 12.

Students whose families choose in-person instruction will return to school via a hybrid model between Feb. 25 and Mar. 3. Bus schedules will change before that date.

Fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth grades will return to in-person learning on Feb 25 (House A) and Feb. 26 (House B).

Seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12 grades will return to in-person learning in their buildings on March. 2 (House A) and March 3 (House B)

All bell schedules, including for virtual only students, will change effective Feb. 23.

High school will begin around 7:30 a.m., middle school 8:15 a.m. and elementary school around 9 a.m."Specific bell times and bus schedules for each school will be shared as soon as available."

Teachers providing in-person instruction will report to their schools in-person on Feb. 22.

CTE Phase 1 and 2 students will resume their Monday classes on Feb. 1, since they will be off for MLK Day, Jan. 18, and a teacher workday on Jan. 25.

The school board will meet to discuss the return to school plan on Feb. 17. At that time, the board may choose to revised the plan depending upon COVID-19 metrics and the vaccine rollout.

The PWCS announcement noted it was the Chairman’s plan that was adopted by the board, and not the one proposed by the Superintendent. Dr. Walts’ plan would have not brought fourth through 12th grade students back until after spring break.

“On Tuesday, January 12, the School Board passed a motion by Chairman Babur Lateef and seconded by School Board Member Jennifer Wall (Gainesville), to delay for an additional month the proposed return dates for all students above the second and third grade level from the dates adopted by the School Board in October. The School Board did not implement the plan provided by the Superintendent on January 6,” read the memo.

“In the interim, the Superintendent shall retain the authority to take such measures as he considers necessary to protect the health of students and staff, including measures needed to respond to the impact of the pandemic on individual schools.”

