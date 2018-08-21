PWCS to Email Bus Schedules Wednesday

Submitted By Prince William County Schools, Dept. of Communications and Community Relations

Bus Schedules

The PWCS Transportation Office continues to refine its bus routes and schedules to ensure the best use of drivers and vehicles to provide predictable, on-time performance.

Some schedules prepared and sent to parents last Friday may have changed. Consequently, PWCS will be sending updated schedules by email no later than late Wednesday afternoon, August 22, 2018.

Be sure to check this new email for the bus stop and time assigned. While not all information is different from what parents previously received, the updated email to all households is the best the way to ensure that everyone has the latest and most accurate details available.

Efficiency efforts mean some students may be picked up earlier or arrive home later than last year. That will help buses stay on a predictable schedule and help PWCS better prepare for inevitable and unpredictable driver absences and equipment problems.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to solve difficulties related to the nationwide driver shortage. We are doing everything possible to make student transportation both safe and efficient.