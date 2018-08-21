PWCS to Email Bus Schedules Wednesday
Submitted By Prince William County Schools, Dept. of Communications and Community Relations
Bus Schedules
The PWCS Transportation Office continues to refine its bus routes and schedules to ensure the best use of drivers and vehicles to provide predictable, on-time performance.
Some schedules prepared and sent to parents last Friday may have changed. Consequently, PWCS will be sending updated schedules by email no later than late Wednesday afternoon, August 22, 2018.
Be sure to check this new email for the bus stop and time assigned. While not all information is different from what parents previously received, the updated email to all households is the best the way to ensure that everyone has the latest and most accurate details available.
Efficiency efforts mean some students may be picked up earlier or arrive home later than last year. That will help buses stay on a predictable schedule and help PWCS better prepare for inevitable and unpredictable driver absences and equipment problems.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to solve difficulties related to the nationwide driver shortage. We are doing everything possible to make student transportation both safe and efficient.
Read about the reasons behind changes to bus schedules.
On the first day of school, Aug. 27, more than 800 school buses will be on the roads in Prince William County as early as 5:30 a.m. to pick up more than 62,000 students and travel a total of 56,000 miles.
Motorists are reminded to obey flashing yellow lights in school zones. School zone lights were turned off at most schools in the county during the summer.
By law, motorists must stop when a school bus is stopped with its red lights blinking and stop sign extended, except when the bus is on the opposite side of a median strip. Motorists must also stop if the bus is loading or unloading children and the signal devices are not functioning properly. Passing a stopped school bus is considered reckless driving. This is a misdemeanor in Virginia; violators face fines of up to $2,500 and jail time, as well as six points on their driving record.
School Division staff work hard to ensure the safety of students on buses, but their safety also depends largely on the willingness of motorists to follow laws concerning school buses.
© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Category: Education